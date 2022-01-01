ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

3 reasons the Celtics will turn things around after statement victory over Suns

basketball-addict.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Boston Celtics were wrapping up 2021, they had a brutal last month of December as...

www.basketball-addict.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#The Boston Celtics#Clutchpoints
Sun-Journal

Celtics end skid with impressive win over Suns

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each scored 24 points, and the Boston Celtics stopped a three-game slide by topping the Phoenix Suns 123-108 on Friday. Brown also grabbed 11 rebounds and Smart finished with eight assists, helping the Celtics bounce back from a 91-82 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Robert Williams had 10 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds, and Josh Richardson added 19 points.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“We start to grow”- Jaylen Brown gives strong message after Celtics win over Suns

The Boston Celtics gave a statement by their win against Phoenix Suns with 123-108. The game was special for the Celtics as they were playing without their key performer Jayson Tatum. After the win, Jaylen Brown gives a really strong message which proves that the teams’ morale has boosted a lot with this win.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
basketball-addict.com

Celtics center Robert Williams sets unheard of NBA record that would make Bill Russell proud

The Boston Celtics got a good one in Robert Williams III. The young center has been solid for the team for his entire career. The biggest highlight for him, though, came in a huge win over the Phoenix Suns. Robert Williams posted a triple-double of 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, along with 5 […] The post Celtics center Robert Williams sets unheard of NBA record that would make Bill Russell proud appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
NBA

Statement from the Boston Celtics

Sam Jones was one of the most talented, versatile, and clutch shooters for the most successful and dominant teams in NBA history. His scoring ability was so prolific, and his form so pure, that he earned the simple nickname, “The Shooter.” He was also known as “Mr. Clutch.” One of the many testaments to his clutch performances is the fact that his playoff scoring average (18.9) exceeded his regular season output (17.7). His number 24 was retired in 1969, the final year of his Celtics career, which of course resulted in an NBA Championship – his tenth. Only Bill Russell won more championships in his NBA career. The Jones family is in our thoughts as we mourn his loss and fondly remember the life and career of one of the greatest champions in American sports.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jaylen Brown ties embarrassing ball hog record only done once in NBA history

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown might want to recall what he had for breakfast on Thursday. So he won’t eat it ever again. The Celtics suffered an ugly loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, 91-82 to drop to 16-19 on the season. But perhaps what’s uglier was Brown’s shooting woes. While he scored a game-high 30 points, he only shot 13-of-36 from the field, including 1-of-13 from beyond the arc. Quite noticeably, he also tallied zero assists.
NBA
Yardbarker

What Stood Out in Celtics' Victory Over Suns: Pace, Energy Fuel Boston's Best Win of the Season

On the heels of arguably their worst loss of the season, a game where they failed to adapt, taking 42 threes despite only connecting on four of them, the Celtics stuck with the formula that allows them to play at their best. Doing so led to Boston earning its best win of the season, putting together nearly 48 minutes of high-level basketball en route to knocking off a Phoenix Suns team that entered the game tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA.
NBA
Boston Globe

Celtics build 26-point halftime lead, earn win over Phoenix Suns

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each scored 24 points, and the Boston Celtics stopped a three-game slide by topping the Phoenix Suns 123-108 on Friday. Brown also grabbed 11 rebounds and Smart finished with eight assists, helping the Celtics bounce back from a 91-82 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Robert Williams had 10 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds, and Josh Richardson added 19 points.
NBA
ESPN

Hornets play the Suns on 3-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (27-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix. The Hornets are 9-4 on their home court. Charlotte is 8-10 in games decided by 10 points or...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy