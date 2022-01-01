NBA: Warriors game postponed due to Nuggets outbreak

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
LeBron James is in his 19th season in the NBA, and when he turns 37 on Dec. 30, he officially will have spent more than half of his life as a professional basketball player. He's been a household name...
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies once again got the better of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a tough battle between the two teams, Ja and Memphis came out on top, beating the Lakers in a 104-99 game. Ja and LeBron went at it on the court, both playing some magnificent basketball. But Ja wasn't the only member of the Morant family facing off against LeBron James.
Stephen Curry breaking the NBA record for most 3-pointers in history was a joyous moment. He did it in over 500 games fewer than the previous record owner, Ray Allen. So it was quite obvious that Curry celebrated the occasion in a great way. In fact, the incident took place...
Kevin Durant signed with the Golden State Warriors in 2016 free agency, and that decision allowed the Golden State Warriors to dominate the rest of the league for a few years. However, things could have turned out very differently. The Golden State Warriors notably beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015...
Just when he got his most recent second chance at an NBA career, Isaiah Thomas will now have to wait once more as the team announced earlier that he has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Just signed by the Dallas Mavericks to a ten-day hardship deal after his most recent ten-day deal with the Los Angeles Lakers ended earlier than expected, Thomas was expected to provide some depth at the point guard position while Dallas worked to get their team back to full health after their latest COVID-19 scare.
The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
LeBron James has been in the NBA longer than he has been alive at this point and the competition's biggest superstar celebrated his 37th birthday on Thursday. LeBron came into the league at the age of 18 and hasn't looked back since, this is his 19th season in the association.
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had an emphatic reaction to his former teammate Mario Chalmers reportedly signing a 10-day contract with the Heat. Chalmers and Wade played together in Miami from the 2008-09 season to the 2015-16 season before Chalmers was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. The duo won a...
Boston Celtics legend Sam Jones has reportedly died at the age of 88. On Friday morning, Washington Post sports columnist John Feinstein said he was informed of the Hall of Famer’s passing by his son Aubre Jones. Born in Wilmington, NC in 1933, Sam Jones went on to attend...
Steph Curry has started the season on fire and led his Golden State Warriors to the joint-best record in the NBA. The point guard has been electric to watch this season, claiming the record for most three-pointers made by a player in NBA history as well as becoming the first ever player to make 3,000 three-pointers.
One NBA player is coming to Christian Wood’s defense after Wood came under fire this week from the woman he hit with an errant pass. The Houston Rockets big man Wood was trying to throw an outlet pass to a teammate in Monday’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets when the pass sailed on him and struck a woman named Isabella Fitz in the stands (video here).
The NBA is the most popular basketball league in the world, which generates a plethora of money for the league. But three or four decades ago that wasn't the case for the league. Although its popularity was aggressively spreading across the world, it was still maybe not enough. During the...
