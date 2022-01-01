ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

3 healthy plant-based recipes from TikTok

By Cassie Sheets
Times and Democrat
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your New Year’s resolutions include eating...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
RECIPES
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Our 20 Best New Casserole Recipes of 2021

Who doesn't love a casserole? They're ridiculously easy to make, taste delicious, and are super cost-effective — what more could you ask for? While everyone probably has a couple of tried-and-true casserole recipes in their rotation that they love to make, it can never hurt to add some more to your repertoire. These casserole recipes may have just been published in 2021, but they are already some of our home cooks' favorites. From breakfast casseroles to dinner casseroles, find the cheesy, creamy, and downright tasty casseroles that you need to make today.
RECIPES
whatsupnw.com

6 Healthy and Easy to Make Breakfast Recipes

Want to prepare a healthy breakfast but not enough time in the morning? With these breakfast recipes, you will take the daily dose of nutrition in no time. A popular breakfast ingredient used in almost every part of the globe is Oats. It is nutritious and delicious. Here is the recipe.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Vegetables#Resolutions
Vice

General Tso’s Chicken Recipe

1 pound|450 grams skinless, boneless chicken breast, cut into 2-inch pieces. Make the chicken: Mix the chicken and egg in a large bowl. Add the cornstarch and baking soda, then 6 tablespoons water and toss to combine. Add the oil and mix to combine, then refrigerate for 30 minutes. Heat...
RECIPES
BHG

11 Pot Pie Recipes to Create Your Most Cozy Meal Yet

Ah, pot pie. The buttery crust filled with a creamy meat- and veggie mixture is a meal that can turn any day into a happy one. Chicken may be the most familiar (because it's so creamy and delicious), but there are plenty of other pot pie recipes that can inspire your menu. Here you'll get some easy pot pie recipes featuring seafood, beef, veggies and more. You'll also find interesting takes on classic pot pies with chicken (think barbecue or Alfredo!) as well turkey pot pie recipes that can utilize leftovers.
RECIPES
phillyvoice.com

Healthy Recipe: South Philly Vegan Meatballs

Who says you can’t have spaghetti and meatballs just because you're vegan? These South Philly vegan meatballs are loaded with flavor and can be enjoyed by all!. • 1 can of chickpeas (15-oz.), drained and rinsed (save the liquid) •. 1.5 onions, diced. •. 3 garlic cloves, chopped. •. 1 carrot, large,...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Squid Appetizers

Inspired by classic calamari battered in tempura, Jinka created Plant-Based Squid that's packed with protein and omegas. The perishable appetizer is sold and stored frozen and it boasts a "real seafood taste and texture." These "squid" rings have the potential to be enjoyed as a simple snack or a gourmet meal made at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
ccenterdispatch.com

Add Cheer to the Holidays with Cheesy Plant-Based Appetizers

(Family Features) Reconnecting with family and friends over the holidays means food takes center stage. Perhaps nothing says “happy holidays” quite like a plate of seasonal appetizers. Make your traditional recipes extra special this year with a plant-based twist that starts with cheese. Holiday plant-based cheese dishes combine...
RECIPES
Parade

32 Gluten-Free Air Fryer Recipes From Chicken to Veggies and Everything in Between

If you don’t already have an air fryer, what are you waiting for?. Ever since I got this miracle of a kitchen appliance, I’ve been amazed at the amount of sheer delicious, gluten-free magic you can make with it. Especially since it creates a deliciously crispy effect, but uses just a fraction of the oil that you would normally need for fried recipes.
RECIPES
thebeet.com

The Beet’s Plant-Based Diet Recipe: JUST Egg Mini Frittata Bites

In this fun recipe, instead of making an entire pie tin of frittata, you'll fill muffin tins with JUST Egg and other healthy ingredients to create decadent and fluffy JUST Egg mini frittata bites. These mini frittatas are as easy to make as they are adorable. After you slice and dice your vegetables, simply add them to the bowl of JUST Egg and pour the mixture into each cup, then bake and devour.
FOOD & DRINKS
myfitnesspal.com

Ultimate Grocery Guide: Plant-Based Diet

I’ve been a plant-based eater for most of my life. While there’s no official definition for the term plant-based, the concept has grown to mean something different to everyone. For me, it means plant foods play a major role in my diet, but I don’t exclude non-plant foods like cheese, fish and eggs. I’ll eat these and other animal-derived foods, but only as a complement to my mostly plant-based diet. Most of my plate is filled with greens, vegetables, nuts and seeds … and that is what my body prefers.
FOOD & DRINKS
Real Simple

3 Plant-Based Ingredient Swaps and Recipes for Your Next Meatless Monday

If you're trying to eat a more plant-based diet, but having a hard time figuring out how to use all those meat alternatives, you're not alone. Simply host Haley Cairo has been trying to up her Meatless Monday game, and found some really tasty (and super easy) swaps that even her meat-loving husband loves—jackfruit, tempeh, and seitan.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Savory Plant-Based Snacks

Pickled Onion Monster Feet and Smokey Flavoured Streakers are Crave's newest plant-based snacks and they are made with maize. These vegan snacks are free from gluten, corn, milk, eggs and lactose, and they represent better-for-you alternatives to conventional non-vegan snacks. With these snacks, which are full of tangy and smokey flavors, the brand is getting into savory snacks for the first time ever. Intentionally, these snacks were developed to be "tongue-in-cheek, fun, and full of flavor," as described by Crave founder Rob Brice.
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

12 Plant-Based Christmas Dinner Squash Recipes

These 12 squash recipes pack so much flavor and color, they will definitely grab all the attention at your Christmas table or holiday party. They can stand alone as a main dish or a side, are filled with all kinds of delicious seasonal flavors. We also highly recommend downloading the...
RECIPES
Elite Daily

Try These Winter Solstice Recipes From TikTok For Your At-Home Feast

The winter solstice — aka the longest night of the year — is the official start to the winter season. While you may have been bundling up in your coziest sweaters since the start of the month, Dec. 21 is actually when winter begins this year. Whether you’re visiting family back home for the holidays or just trying to stay warm in your apartment, you can celebrate this new beginning with some winter solstice 2021 recipes on TikTok.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Sous-Vide Bites

These plant-based sous-vide bites are made with vegan-friendly versions of eggs and they feature globally inspired recipes to share a taste of cuisines from around the world. The Just Plant-Based Sous-Vide Egg Bites can be found in varieties like Roasted Potato Red Bell Pepper Dill (inspired by America,) Mushroom Sweet Potato Furikake (inspired by Japan) and Roasted Poblano Black Beans Chili Powder (inspired by Mexico.)
RECIPES
Android Headlines

TikTok Kitchen Will Soon Bring Trending Recipes To Life

TikTok will soon bring viral food videos to life in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts and Grubhub. The service known as “TikTok Kitchen” will make its debut across 300 locations in the U.S. by March next year. The company plans to open 1,000 plus virtual restaurants as part of this service by the end of 2022.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

10 Plant-Based Holiday Dinner Condiments

Plates are often already piled high at the holiday dinner table, but there is always room for extra bits of this and that to make the meal that ever bit more special. Sweet potatoes, roast potatoes, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, parsnips, bread rolls, and a nut loaf are simply delicious, but what about the gravy, apple sauce, cranberry sauce, and the stuffing? Mince pies, apple pies, pecan pies, and the Christmas pudding are all heavenly, but what about the whipped cream and the brandy sauce?
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy