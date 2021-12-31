Here are Bob Mondello’s picks for the year’s best 10 films

Here are the 10 Best Films of 2021, in no particular order:. “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” — 2021 was a big year for documentaries. This great one brought to light tapes of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, the “other” Woodstock that you never heard of. Directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, mixing archival footage with interviews, the film is a major cultural event and historical find, restored to life and vividly entertaining, featuring such artists as Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder, Hugh Masekela, Sly and the Family Stone, The 5th Dimension, Nina Simone, Babatunde Olatunji and more.
Comments / 0