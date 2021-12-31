ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Here are Bob Mondello’s picks for the year’s best 10 films

By Bob Mondello
WAMU
 1 day ago

In a year when many films didn’t...

wamu.org

Insider

10 of the best and 10 of the worst movies of the year

After the pandemic put many productions on hold last year, 2021 ushered in a ton of new releases. Films like "Minari" and Bo Burnham's "Inside" earned high praise from critics. "Dear Evan Hansen," "Habit," and "Chaos Walking" had a harder time winning over reviewers. "Minari" received top praise from critics.
MOVIES
Newnan Times-Herald

Licorice Pizza: Edgy drama is the year’s best film

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” chronicles a strained romance between 25-year-old Alana (played by musician Alana Haim) and 15-year-old Gary (played by Cooper Hoffman, the son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman). It’s a politically incorrect relationship by modern standards. But Anderson sets his uncompromising tale...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Mark Kermode’s best films of 2021

Chloé Zhao’s best director Oscar, an unforgettable turn by Joanna Scanlan and Céline Sciamma’s flawless fairytale stood out, but the year belonged to Bond…. Kitty Empire’s best pop and rock of 2021Read the Observer critics’ review of 2021 in full here. As cinemas once...
MOVIES
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Our picks for 2021's best movies and shows

For those sitting in front of their devices and wondering, “What should we watch now?", Jeffrey Brown gets the answers from a film critic and TV critic who shared their recommendations for the holidays and beyond. This report is part of our arts and culture series, CANVAS.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Dallas Critics Pick THE POWER OF THE DOG as Best Film

Jane Campion's Power of the Dog has been picked as Best Picture of the Year by the Dallas-Forth Worth Film Critics Association. Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee were honored for their fine performances in the film, as was director Jane Campion (also winning for Best Screenplay), while Kristen Stewart got the nod as Best Actress in Spencer and Ariana DeBose was recognized as Best Supporting Actress for her fiery turn in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.
DALLAS, TX
ABC News

'The Lost Daughter' review: Maggie Gyllenhaal's film is one of year's best

Thank Maggie Gyllenhaal for making "The Lost Daughter" (Netflix), one of the year's very best movies. An actress who reliably paints outside the box, Gyllenhaal brings the same questing talent and confrontational urgency to her film debut as a director and screenwriter. Her film, a raw and riveting character study...
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

The Movie Sleuth Writer's Picks For The Top 5 Films of 2021

This year we opted to do something a little different. Instead of a standard top 5 list which we all vote on, we opted to do individual lists for the Top 5 of 2021. So, check it out and let us know what you think! It was definitely an interesting year for film where streaming became much more of the mainstream way for viewing new movies. Hopefully, 2022 will see a bigger return to normalcy and getting back into theaters. In the meantime, check out our picks for the best 5 and try to see as many of them as you can!
MOVIES
Boston Herald

The 10 best films to hit the screen in 2021

Here are the 10 Best Films of 2021, in no particular order:. “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” — 2021 was a big year for documentaries. This great one brought to light tapes of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, the “other” Woodstock that you never heard of. Directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, mixing archival footage with interviews, the film is a major cultural event and historical find, restored to life and vividly entertaining, featuring such artists as Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder, Hugh Masekela, Sly and the Family Stone, The 5th Dimension, Nina Simone, Babatunde Olatunji and more.
MOVIES
Kankakee Daily Journal

REEL TALK: The best films of 2021

The “Best Films of 2021” is certainly a subjective list, but it’s also a fluctuating one. As I pour through the titles and even rewatch a few of my top favorites, these movies jockey for position depending upon my mood and even the day’s events. And with that stated caveat, here are “the best” films of 2021.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

2021: Best Documentary Films of the Year

As is tradition around these parts, I separate documentaries into their own Best of the Year list, not because I feel they should be judged any differently than narrative films, but because I want to call attention to as many great docs as I possibly can, and trying to do that and still limit my main list to 40 or 50 movies is impossible. I get such a charge from a great documentary, whether it’s on a subject I know a great deal about or if it covers ground I’d never even considered in terms of perspective, information, or fuel for outrage or celebration.
MOVIES
NPR

Best Of: The World Of Film Noir / Colson Whitehead

We talk about classic film noir — movies from the '40s and '50s with doomed characters, sexual heat and double crosses — with Eddie Muller, host of the Turner Classic Movies show Noir Alley and author of Dark City: The Lost World of Film Noir. Film critic Justin...
MOVIES
iheart.com

Several Films At Theaters & Streaming Right Now: What To Watch

While "Spider-Man: No Way Home" continues to clean up at the box office, there are plenty of other choices for anyone who either has already seen it or wants to see something completely different than another superhero movie. Don't get me wrong, I loved the new Spiderman flick, but there...
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

The Best Films of 2011: Revisiting The Rankings

Solzy at Movies takes a look back at the best films of 2011 and updates the rankings after a decade of time has passed. Choosing the best films of the year in early or mid-December sometimes isn’t the best idea. There are times when you really need more time to rank the films. Or in my case, I grew up in Louisville, Ky., so not everything came out before the end of the year. In many instances, we didn’t get some of the Oscar contenders until after the new year. When this happens, those films are ineligible for my awards by default. I didn’t see The Artist until January 27, 2012, for example. In the ten year period since, I’ve joined various critics groups. While I’m happy to see the top contenders early, I’m still not sure I got it right when it comes time to post my awards. Even when it comes to the top ten films of the year, I see way to many films to just post the top ten.
MOVIES
imdb.com

The 15 Best Films of 2022 We’ve Already Seen

While the moviegoing world might be nowhere near “pre-pandemic normalcy,” here’s something to get excited about: a whittled-down annual list of the best movies we’ve already seen from the year to come. Last year’s list was one of our most stacked ever, thanks to a number of hotly anticipated titles (including a wide variety of festive standouts from 2020 and early 2021) getting pushed way back to later, more optimistic release dates. Now, as films make their way to audiences through theatrical releases, streaming options, and more, we’re not waiting quite so long to see some of our favorites.
MOVIES
NME

The 10 best horror films of 2021

Horror is as durable a genre as exists in moviemaking. Come rain, shine or real-life pandemic, humans loves being scared. And yet with the world outside the multiplex seeming increasingly unhinged, you might suspect that film fans would be wanting to seek their movie thrills from sources less disturbing or more hopeful. On the evidence of 2021, however, this hunch would be very wrong.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

The 10 Best Films Of 2021, According To Sean O’Connell

The “new normal” continues to shift and evolve in Hollywood. Because of major shifts implemented in 2020, the way that audiences interact with movies has drastically changed – and might not ever go back to the way things were. Streaming options and theatrical exclusives now compete for the same audiences, so while there are always going to be multiplex-packing blockbusters like Spider-Man: No Way Home, there are an equal amount of gems to be found on expanding players like AppleTV+, HBO Max, and Netflix.
MOVIES

