Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD bearish for the next 24 hours

Chainlink price analysis shows mixed market sentiment. Support for LINK is present at $18.4. Resistance is found at $20.3. The Chainlink price analysis shows the coin price function has not been able to move upside today. LINK has been on a downfall for the last two days as the coin value fell from $23 to $19.7 during this time. The coin continued downside at the start of today’s trading session as well following yesterday’s slide, but eventually support appeared around $19.2, and the price started recovering. The price recovered to the extent of turning today’s trend on the bullish side, but the coin wasn’t able to touch the $20 range, as selling pressure came in again, and as a result, the price is oscillating near the same level from the start today.
