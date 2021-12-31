ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds v Burnley: What does the form show?

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeeds have lost each of their last three Premier League games, conceding 14 goals in the process. They have not lost four consecutive league games since April 2015 (a run of five), and they last did...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man Utd cruise past Covid-hit Burnley to strengthen top-four hopes

Manchester United cruised to a morale-boosting 3-1 win against Burnley on the eve of Alex Ferguson's 80th birthday on Thursday to strengthen their push for a Premier League top-four finish. Scott McTominay put United in front early and a Ben Mee own goal doubled their lead before Cristiano Ronaldo finished impudently to put Ralf Rangnick's men 3-0 up. Veteran winger Aaron Lennon punctured the party atmosphere at Old Trafford towards the end of the first half, giving Sean Dyche's depleted team hope, but United largely bossed a flat second period. The Red Devils are now in sixth spot, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand after interim manager Rangnick shuffled his pack following a disappointing draw at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scott McTominay provides the spark as Manchester United ease past Burnley

After something of a glum Christmas, characterised by Covid outbreaks and that dismal showing at St James’ Park, Ralf Rangnick can at least celebrate the new year with three points and a good win. Three goals in the opening 35 minutes sent Manchester United on their way to the biggest and best win of Rangnick’s interim spell so far, as relegation-threatened Burnley were swatted aside at Old Trafford.An early breakthrough by the excellent Scott McTominay was followed by a Ben Mee own goal and customary Cristiano Ronaldo strike before the interval. Aaron Lennon pulled one back in reply but it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Leeds handed triple boost ahead of Burnley’s visit

Leeds will be boosted by the return of at least three players for Sunday’s visit of fellow Premier League strugglers Burnley. Boss Marcelo Bielsa confirmed during Friday’s pre-match press conference that Junior Firpo would be back after suspension and joined in the squad by Diego Llorente and Daniel James following their recent struggles with illness and injury respectively.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Dean Smith
Person
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
BBC

Leeds v Burnley: Who makes your Clarets team?

Burnley visit Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday, but who will make it into Sean Dyche's starting XI?. Injuries and Covid have hit the squad so can they bounce back from the defeat at Manchester United?. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SportsGrid

EPL Betting Breakfast: Leeds vs. Burnley

As the summit of the English Premier League is looking more and more like a foregone conclusion, the relegation battle has become a race gathering more interest. With the bottom five teams in grave danger of relegation and Everton doing everything possible to join them, the struggle to avoid dropping down is wide open. Both Leeds and Burnley will be geared up to get the New Year off to the right start knowing that matches against fellow relegation candidates become a match of double jeopardy. With Burnley already in the drop zone and Leeds teetering just five points above them, both squads will be desperate to achieve Premier League safety. Who will have the fight required to get the valuable and rare three points this weekend? We examine this basement brawl for you right here, but you can check all the latest odds for this week’s games at Fanduel Sportsbook.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Leeds vs Burnley: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

In a true relegation six-pointer, Leeds welcome Burnley to Elland Road in the Premier League this weekend. Leeds have been out of action since their 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal the week prior to Christmas after successive Covid-19 enforced postponements. Burnley, meanwhile, returned to the pitch after a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnley#Aston Villa#Home Games#English#Brazilian
Tribal Football

Dallas hails 'brilliant' Leeds for crucial win against Burnley

Leeds United ended a three-game losing run in the Premier League with a victory over Burnley at Elland Road that adds to the Clarets' own relegation fears. Stuart Dallas curled in with 13 minutes to go and Daniel James' header then crept in as Marcelo Bielsa's side moved eight points clear of the relegation zone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sean Dyche ‘very confident’ of Burnley’s survival hopes

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is heading into 2022 feeling “very confident” about his team’s prospects in their bid to avoid relegation.Following Thursday’s 3-1 loss at Manchester United, the Clarets sit 18th in the Premier League with 11 points and only one win from 16 games.They are two points adrift of 17th-placed Watford and five behind 16th-placed Leeds, with one and two games in hand over those sides respectively.But Dyche, whose side travel to Leeds on Sunday, told a press conference when asked how confident he felt that Burnley could turn things around in the new year: “Very confident.“The performance levels...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds late show boosts Premier League survival hopes

Stuart Dallas and Dan James struck second-half goals as Leeds United beat Burnley 3-1 at Elland Road to give their Premier League survival chances a major boost.Dallas fired home with 13 minutes left in a pulsating relegation battle to raise the roof after Burnley substitute Maxwel Cornet’s fine free-kick had cancelled out Jack Harrison’s first-half opener.James sealed Leeds’ first league win since the end of November with a stoppage-time header.Leeds halted a run of three straight defeats and more importantly climbed eight points clear of Sean Dyche’s side, who remain third from bottom.Burnley, whose solitary league win this season was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Player Ratings: Leeds United 3-1 Burnley

Illan Meslier (6.5): Huge save in the first-half against Chris Wood from point-blank range. Felt his effort for the Cornet goal maybe could’ve been better? That’ll be for others to decide, but a solid performance nonetheless. Luke Ayling; Diego Llorente; Robin Koch; (7): The Leeds back-three had three...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Man City march on as Tuchel makes Lukaku call – Premier League talking points

Manchester City moved 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League while nearest challengers Chelsea and Liverpool drew a thriller at Stamford Bridge.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the weekend of fixtures.City can handle it allStoppage time winner 👌⏰#ManCity | @Sure pic.twitter.com/Pf3bWU9eAA— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 2, 2022Yet again Manchester City showed their champion quality and underlined why they are firm favourites to claim a fourth title in five years by coming from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1. It was an 11th successive win and further illustrated just how City seem capable...
PREMIER LEAGUE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Man City star Cancelo reveals facial scars after cowards rob his home

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has revealed his ordeal after a gang raided his home and beat him while his wife and daughter were in his house in the suburbs of Manchester. Premier League winner Cancelo sustained facial injuries including a deep cut under his eye when he was assaulted by four burglars in an attack on Wednesday which is the latest to have seen thugs target sports stars.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

What the papers sayArsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.Elsewhere, The Sun reports that just after signing Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, 21, for £55million, Barcelona are again eyeing-up the English Premier League club for talent.  The paper writes that Barca are...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy