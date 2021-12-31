Leeds v Burnley: What does the form show?

As the summit of the English Premier League is looking more and more like a foregone conclusion, the relegation battle has become a race gathering more interest. With the bottom five teams in grave danger of relegation and Everton doing everything possible to join them, the struggle to avoid dropping down is wide open. Both Leeds and Burnley will be geared up to get the New Year off to the right start knowing that matches against fellow relegation candidates become a match of double jeopardy. With Burnley already in the drop zone and Leeds teetering just five points above them, both squads will be desperate to achieve Premier League safety. Who will have the fight required to get the valuable and rare three points this weekend? We examine this basement brawl for you right here, but you can check all the latest odds for this week’s games at Fanduel Sportsbook.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO