Lawro's predictions: Leeds v Burnley

By BBC Sport
BBC
 2 days ago

Mark Lawrenson takes on singer and guitarist with London band KAWALA and West Ham fan Dan McCarthy in the latest round of Premier League predictions. Leeds shipped a...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man Utd cruise past Covid-hit Burnley to strengthen top-four hopes

Manchester United cruised to a morale-boosting 3-1 win against Burnley on the eve of Alex Ferguson's 80th birthday on Thursday to strengthen their push for a Premier League top-four finish. Scott McTominay put United in front early and a Ben Mee own goal doubled their lead before Cristiano Ronaldo finished impudently to put Ralf Rangnick's men 3-0 up. Veteran winger Aaron Lennon punctured the party atmosphere at Old Trafford towards the end of the first half, giving Sean Dyche's depleted team hope, but United largely bossed a flat second period. The Red Devils are now in sixth spot, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand after interim manager Rangnick shuffled his pack following a disappointing draw at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scott McTominay provides the spark as Manchester United ease past Burnley

After something of a glum Christmas, characterised by Covid outbreaks and that dismal showing at St James’ Park, Ralf Rangnick can at least celebrate the new year with three points and a good win. Three goals in the opening 35 minutes sent Manchester United on their way to the biggest and best win of Rangnick’s interim spell so far, as relegation-threatened Burnley were swatted aside at Old Trafford.An early breakthrough by the excellent Scott McTominay was followed by a Ben Mee own goal and customary Cristiano Ronaldo strike before the interval. Aaron Lennon pulled one back in reply but it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd v Burnley: Confirmed team news

Ralf Rangnick makes six changes following Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Monday, with three of those at the back. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly all come into the defence, with Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles and Raphael Varane dropping out. Meanwhile, Nemanja Matic replaces Fred in midfield...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Leeds v Burnley: What happened last time they met?

Leeds host Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday but what happened the last time the two sides met?. Patrick Bamford's late equaliser cancelled out former Leeds striker Chris Wood's opener for Burnley in a feisty 1-1 draw at Turf Moor in August. New Zealand forward Wood gave the Clarets...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Leeds v Burnley: Who makes your Clarets team?

Burnley visit Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday, but who will make it into Sean Dyche's starting XI?. Injuries and Covid have hit the squad so can they bounce back from the defeat at Manchester United?. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Leeds handed triple boost ahead of Burnley’s visit

Leeds will be boosted by the return of at least three players for Sunday’s visit of fellow Premier League strugglers Burnley. Boss Marcelo Bielsa confirmed during Friday’s pre-match press conference that Junior Firpo would be back after suspension and joined in the squad by Diego Llorente and Daniel James following their recent struggles with illness and injury respectively.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Burnley confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester United face Burnley on Thursday night as they complete a run of three Premier League fixtures in a row against the teams occupying places in the relegation zone.That quirk is as a result of postponements to other games, with Harry Maguire saying the break hadn’t done United any favours after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Newcastle United after Christmas.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United host BurnleyBurnley, meanwhile, haven’t played since 12 December with three games since then called off - they haven’t scored since 20 November and haven’t won since the end of October.Victory...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SportsGrid

EPL Betting Breakfast: Leeds vs. Burnley

As the summit of the English Premier League is looking more and more like a foregone conclusion, the relegation battle has become a race gathering more interest. With the bottom five teams in grave danger of relegation and Everton doing everything possible to join them, the struggle to avoid dropping down is wide open. Both Leeds and Burnley will be geared up to get the New Year off to the right start knowing that matches against fellow relegation candidates become a match of double jeopardy. With Burnley already in the drop zone and Leeds teetering just five points above them, both squads will be desperate to achieve Premier League safety. Who will have the fight required to get the valuable and rare three points this weekend? We examine this basement brawl for you right here, but you can check all the latest odds for this week’s games at Fanduel Sportsbook.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Dallas hails 'brilliant' Leeds for crucial win against Burnley

Leeds United ended a three-game losing run in the Premier League with a victory over Burnley at Elland Road that adds to the Clarets' own relegation fears. Stuart Dallas curled in with 13 minutes to go and Daniel James' header then crept in as Marcelo Bielsa's side moved eight points clear of the relegation zone.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Leeds vs Burnley final score: Dallas gives hosts breathing room

Stuart Dallas’ magnificent goal canceled out a tremendous Maxwel Cornet equalizer as Leeds overcame a blown lead to collect three huge points with a 3-1 win over Burnley at Elland Road on Sunday. Leeds led through Jack Harrison and looked set for a deserved three points and cushion above...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds late show boosts Premier League survival hopes

Stuart Dallas and Dan James struck second-half goals as Leeds United beat Burnley 3-1 at Elland Road to give their Premier League survival chances a major boost.Dallas fired home with 13 minutes left in a pulsating relegation battle to raise the roof after Burnley substitute Maxwel Cornet’s fine free-kick had cancelled out Jack Harrison’s first-half opener.James sealed Leeds’ first league win since the end of November with a stoppage-time header.Leeds halted a run of three straight defeats and more importantly climbed eight points clear of Sean Dyche’s side, who remain third from bottom.Burnley, whose solitary league win this season was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City’s Kyle Walker returns to training ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has returned to training ahead of the weekend trip to Arsenal The England international has not featured since being sent off late in the Champions League defeat at RB Leipzig over three weeks ago as he was dropped to the bench for the next match at Wolves.Fitness issues sidelined Walker for three subsequent games but he was pictured training with team-mates in images published by City on Thursday.There was no evidence of defender John Stones or Rodri, who missed the Boxing Day win over Leicester and Wednesday’s victory at Brentford.
PREMIER LEAGUE

