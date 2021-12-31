ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds v Burnley: Team news

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says captain Liam Cooper and key midfielder Kalvin Phillips will be out until March because of thigh...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
AFP

Man Utd cruise past Covid-hit Burnley to strengthen top-four hopes

Manchester United cruised to a morale-boosting 3-1 win against Burnley on the eve of Alex Ferguson's 80th birthday on Thursday to strengthen their push for a Premier League top-four finish. Scott McTominay put United in front early and a Ben Mee own goal doubled their lead before Cristiano Ronaldo finished impudently to put Ralf Rangnick's men 3-0 up. Veteran winger Aaron Lennon punctured the party atmosphere at Old Trafford towards the end of the first half, giving Sean Dyche's depleted team hope, but United largely bossed a flat second period. The Red Devils are now in sixth spot, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand after interim manager Rangnick shuffled his pack following a disappointing draw at Newcastle.
The Independent

Scott McTominay provides the spark as Manchester United ease past Burnley

After something of a glum Christmas, characterised by Covid outbreaks and that dismal showing at St James’ Park, Ralf Rangnick can at least celebrate the new year with three points and a good win. Three goals in the opening 35 minutes sent Manchester United on their way to the biggest and best win of Rangnick’s interim spell so far, as relegation-threatened Burnley were swatted aside at Old Trafford.An early breakthrough by the excellent Scott McTominay was followed by a Ben Mee own goal and customary Cristiano Ronaldo strike before the interval. Aaron Lennon pulled one back in reply but it...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Maxwel Cornet
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Diego Llorente
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Josh Brownhill
Person
Liam Cooper
Person
Junior Firpo
newschain

Leeds handed triple boost ahead of Burnley’s visit

Leeds will be boosted by the return of at least three players for Sunday’s visit of fellow Premier League strugglers Burnley. Boss Marcelo Bielsa confirmed during Friday’s pre-match press conference that Junior Firpo would be back after suspension and joined in the squad by Diego Llorente and Daniel James following their recent struggles with illness and injury respectively.
The Independent

Leeds vs Burnley prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Burnley travel to Elland Road on Sunday afternoon to take on Leeds United in a key fixture at the bottom end of the Premier League.Both sides have endured poor seasons so far, with the visitors only winning a single match in 16 attempts and the home team not much better with three victories in 18. Watford separate them in the standings at present, with Burnley sitting in the bottom three.Both outfits have missed a glut of fixtures recently owing to Covid-19 postponements, and Burnley in particular will have a significant fixture backlog to catch up at some point later in...
NBC Sports

Leeds vs Burnley final score: Dallas gives hosts breathing room

Stuart Dallas’ magnificent goal canceled out a tremendous Maxwel Cornet equalizer as Leeds overcame a blown lead to collect three huge points with a 3-1 win over Burnley at Elland Road on Sunday. Leeds led through Jack Harrison and looked set for a deserved three points and cushion above...
The Independent

Leeds late show boosts Premier League survival hopes

Stuart Dallas and Dan James struck second-half goals as Leeds United beat Burnley 3-1 at Elland Road to give their Premier League survival chances a major boost.Dallas fired home with 13 minutes left in a pulsating relegation battle to raise the roof after Burnley substitute Maxwel Cornet’s fine free-kick had cancelled out Jack Harrison’s first-half opener.James sealed Leeds’ first league win since the end of November with a stoppage-time header.Leeds halted a run of three straight defeats and more importantly climbed eight points clear of Sean Dyche’s side, who remain third from bottom.Burnley, whose solitary league win this season was...
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
The Independent

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining.By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.The last two Covid-impacted seasons has seen the Reds and City both win a title each by a large gap, but the need to be almost-perfect every campaign has not gone away since 2018-19 when Liverpool earned 97 points but finished...
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not concerned by Sadio Mane’s goal drought

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not concerned by Sadio Mane’s current goal drought.The Senegal international has not found the net in nine matches and is on the worst run of his Anfield career, having gone more than 13-and-a-half hours without scoring.Prior to that he had scored nine times in 16 matches.After Sunday’s trip to Chelsea he will join up with his country for the Africa Cup of Nations but whether he ends his barren spell at Stamford Bridge or not, Klopp is convinced by the forward’s all-round contribution to the team.“Sadio has no problem with confidence but of course the...
The Independent

Arsenal vs Manchester City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester City could extend their lead in the Premier League in their match against Arsenal on Saturday.Pep Guardiola’s side are currently eight points clear of second and third place Chelsea and Liverpool after yet another victory in the league. They defeated Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday night thanks to a Phil Foden strike.The defending champions may be starting to stride away with the title but boss Guardiola says the title race isn’t over yet.Follow Arsenal vs Man City LIVE!He said: “Chelsea and Liverpool are more than exceptional. One is the champion of Europe and Liverpool have been our big rival in...
The Independent

Is Crystal Palace vs West Ham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

West Ham United travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday evening to take on Crystal Palace as they attempt to strengthen their case for a top four spot.The Hammers have enjoyed a fine first half of the season as sit just outside the qualification places for next season’s Champions League at present, though injury problems in defence could cause them issues in the long-term.Patrick Vieira’s Eagles are ensconced solidly in mid-table as they transition out of the Roy Hodgson era, though the Frenchman is set to be absent once again as he continues to isolate with Covid-19.Here is everything you need...
