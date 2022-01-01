ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Mark Edwards: Tide goes old school with murderball most joyless

By Mark Edwards, Senior Editor, medwards@annistonstar.com
ccenterdispatch.com
 1 day ago

ARLINGTON, Texas — Wow, that one was worthy of the days when college games kicked off at...

www.ccenterdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murderball#Cotton Bowl#Old Fashioned#College#American Football
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
Star News

Wilmington native and NBA legend Sam Jones, aka 'Mr. Clutch,' dies at 88

Sam Jones, who was born in Wilmington in 1933 and went on win 10 National Basketball Association championships as an integral member of the Boston Celtics, died Thursday night, according to multiple news outlets. He was 88. While Wilmington was his hometown, Jones played high school basketball at Laurinburg Prep,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
92.7 The Block

Lauren Brownlow: Sam Howell Legacy is Tough to Figure Out

The 2021 Tar Heel football season mercifully came to an end on Thursday afternoon in Bank of America Stadium with a disastrous 38-21 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, a team that came in with one of the worst offenses in all of college football. That loss may have been the final time that Sam Howell will suit up in his college football career and, like it seemed happened too often during his three year career in Chapel Hill, he walked away with a loss that he did everything to avoid with his play at the quarterback position. Howell has yet to make his intentions for his future public yet, but if this is it, it's hard not to feel like the Tar Heels weren't able to do enough with the best quarterback in school history.
NFL
Orlando Sentinel

Injured Jayden Gibson likely will not play in Under Armour game

West Orange receiver Jayden Gibson likely will not play in Sunday’s Under Armour All-American Game after suffering a slightly pulled hamstring in Thursday’s opening practice at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports. The game will be played at Camping World Stadium. Gibson, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound receiver who will enroll at Oklahoma in January, had planned to take it easy this week. It didn’t matter. ...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy