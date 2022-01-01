ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

'Angel' Amazon Driver Delivering Bike Pump Rescues Family With Baby From Colorado Fire

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"We could be dead if it wasn't for Luanne," Mary Stanley said. "She was our saving grace, a little angel right at the moment that we needed...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Superior, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Louisville, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Stanley
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Family Car#Accident#Kdvr
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
701K+
Followers
75K+
Post
709M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy