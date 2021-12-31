ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

In Crawford County, a Man Was Killed in a Single Vehicle Accident

By Amy Erickson
bigblueunbiased.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been latest updates regarding an accident which has been happened of a single car and which Has happened on lower Hartley Bridge road. For more updates and details refer the following news. On the day of Monday and in the morning time, The accident has been taking...

www.bigblueunbiased.com

Comments / 0

Related
Your News Local

Man killed in tree removal accident

This from the Pharos Tribune: CASS COUNTY, IN- An accident near the 600 block of 1100 South resulted in the death of one man on Thursday. A press release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Department said 47-year-old Jason M. Johnston of Peru was struck by a large tree limb while removing a sycamore tree at approximately 11:12 a.m.
CASS COUNTY, IN
ozarkradionews.com

West Plains man killed in Monday night multi-vehicle accident

(West Plains, MO) A multi-vehicle accident that occurred Monday evening on South Hwy 63 in West Plains has led to a fatality. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2002 Ford Expedition driven by Bailey C Pine of West Plains Missouri, struck the rear of a 2013 Kia Optima driven by John Eye of Mineral Point Missouri. Pine then traveled across the center of the roadway striking an oncoming 2001 Nissan Frontier driven by Michael Wall, Pine then traveled off the roadway and overturned.
MISSOURI STATE
hudsonvalleyone.com

Pedestrian killed in motor vehicle accident on Route 28

Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office report a fatal motor vehicle accident on State Route 28 in the Town of Ulster. On December 21, 2021, at approximately 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on State Route 28 at the intersection with Forest Hill Drive. The preliminary investigation conducted by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police determined that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Route 28 when it struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway in the area of Motel 19. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the vehicle involved was not injured. At this time, the investigation is ongoing and the names of the parties involved are being withheld pending notification to next-of-kin.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Marshall Mill Road
koze.com

Kooskia woman injured in single-vehicle accident along U.S. Highway 12

A Kooskia woman was injured following a single-vehicle accident along U.S. Highway 12 Sunday morning. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at around 8:45 a.m. near mile marker 48.5. The driver, 71 year old Sheryl White was traveling west bound when she lost control of her...
KOOSKIA, ID
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatality Accident Occurs in Fair Oaks in Single-Vehicle Collision

Minnesota Avenue Accident Kills Driver and Injures Passenger. A fatality accident was reported in Fair Oaks on December 25 and injured another in a single-vehicle accident. The crash occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Minnesota Avenue’s intersection with Winding Way, according to a spokesman with Sac Metro Fire. Speed was believed to have been a factor in the fatal crash.
bigblueunbiased.com

Child Dies Tuesday Morning in Toms River After One-Vehicle Accident

A one-vehicle mishap early Tuesday in the municipality killed a kid, specialists said. Police were called to the crossing point of Whitty Road and North Bay Avenue soon after 9:15 am. for a genuine mishap. Police said the initial investigation shows that Baila Gross, age- 38, of Lakewood, was driving...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
1380kcim.com

No Injuries Reported In Single-Vehicle Accident Thursday In Carroll

No injuries were reported in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Carroll. According to the Carroll Police Department, the accident occurred at approximately 3:57 p.m. in the 200 block of E. 1st Street. Authorities say a 2002 Mazda Tribute, driven by 18-year-old Garrett Smith of Carroll, was pulling onto 1st Street from a residential drive. Smith told law enforcement he accelerated to avoid a collision with an oncoming vehicle, leaving the roadway and striking a tree. The Mazda sustained disabling damages and Smith was cited for failure to maintain control and violation of an instructor’s permit.
CARROLL, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magic 95.1

One killed in Jefferson County boating accident

BELLE, RIVE, Ill. (WJPF) – One person was killed in a boating accident Sunday in Jefferson County. Two people were in the small boat when it capsized in a remote pond near rural Belle Rive. One person made it safely to land, the other never resurfaced. Their body was found later in the day by divers.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
Daily Press

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Newport News

A man died Tuesday night after his vehicle struck a stop light pole, according to police. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash around 9:34 p.m. at the intersection of Denbigh Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue. At the scene, police discovered that the driver of an SUV hit a pole and died on impact. Police haven’t released the victim’s identity at this time. No further information is ...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
wnns.com

Springfield Man Dies In One-Vehicle Accident

A Springfield man is dead after a one-vehicle crash on Route 29 near Tansey Road, just east of I-55, early Saturday morning. Illinois State Police say 45-year-old Christopher Jackson was southbound on Route 29 just after 2:30am when his utility truck ran off the road to the left and struck a pole. Jackson was the only person in the vehicle, and was pronounced dead a short time after the accident.
ILLINOIS STATE
bigblueunbiased.com

Columbia Woman Killed in Single-Car Accident Tuesday Morning

A 68-year Columbia lady kicked the bucket Tuesday morning she failed to keep a grip on her vehicle and collided with a duct. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said that troopers reacted to a deadly accident on Mississippi 13 in Marion County at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. MHP’s underlying examination uncovered that...
ACCIDENTS
peakofohio.com

Driver Injured Following Vehicle Accident in Logan County

Logan County deputies and medics went to a vehicle crash in Monroe Township early Saturday night. The report released today states a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 53-year-old Stephanie A. Hardman of East Liberty was traveling southbound on County Road 29. Officers say Hardman failed to stop when the road ended on County Road 5. The vehicle went off the road, down an embankment, and into a field.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Talk 1340

One Seriously Injured After Single-Vehicle Accident on Christmas Morning

A single-vehicle crash on Christmas Morning put the driver in the hospital with critical injuries. Lubbock Police responded to the crash at approximately 7:15 a.m. in the 3200 block of East Loop 289. When officers arrived on scene, the driver, 32 year-old Mario Torres Jr., was taken to University Medical Center for serious injuries sustained in the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX
stjohnsource.com

Man Dies in Motorcycle and Vehicle Accident on St. Croix

On Dec 31. 2021, at 4:52 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center dispatched Virgin Islands Police Department officers to an accident that involved two vehicles. The accident happened on Route 82 (East End Road), just east of the D. C. Canegata Sports Complex on St. Croix. On the scene, officers found evidence of a collision between a Nissan Versa and a motorcycle; the body of a male was also found in the eastbound lane.
TRAFFIC
WLFI.com

A Peru man is killed in a workplace accident

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - A Peru man is dead after a workplace accident on Thursday in Cass County. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said 47-year-old Jason Johnson was hit by a falling tree branch. It happened off County Road 1100 South. Sheriff Ed Schroder said Johnson was with a...
CASS COUNTY, IN
lakeexpo.com

Camdenton Man Killed In ATV Accident

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo, — A Camdenton man died on Saturday after an ATV crash on Christmas Eve. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Kenneth Mustain was driving a Polaris Scrambler along Greenview Drive when the vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting Mustain. He was taken by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital and passed away on Saturday.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy