The National Weather Service has issued multiple warnings and advisory statements for most of SE Wisconsin are underway in some areas. Per the National Weather Service, the official advisories for our listening area is below:. Winter Storm Warning from 1/1/2022 Noon to 1/2/2022 6:00 AM CST for Racine County, Kenosha...

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO