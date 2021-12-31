ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Harper – Rest In Peace

By LACW Admin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with great sadness that we announce that Bob Harper, father...

Comfort the Afflicted and Afflict the Comfortable

It is with great sadness that we announce that Bob Harper, father of L.A.C.W. Matt Harper, passed into the Heavenly Cloud of Witnesses today after a battle with cancer. Our love, thoughts, and prayers are with the Harper family. We ask that you also keep them in prayer. Permanent link...
