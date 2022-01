If the Boston Celtics haven’t made a new year’s resolution yet, their goal for 2022 should be to avoid having a repeat 2021. After making the Eastern Conference finals down in the Lake Buena Vista bubble in the fall of 2020, the Cs fell apart last season en route to a .500 record and a gentleman’s sweep in the postseason in 2020-21. They’ve followed that up with a 16-19 record so far this season. A loss today knocks them out of an NBA Play-in tournament slot.

