Police Investigating Shooting Outside Of Delaware County Wawa

Multi-Vehicle Crash In Cinnaminson, New Jersey Leaves 1 Person Dead, Police Say
CINNAMINSON, N.J. (CBS) — A person died early Saturday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Cinnaminson, New Jersey. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Route 130. The crash involved two passenger vehicles and one tractor-trailer. Police are on the scene investigating and the crash forced multiple lanes to close. Other injuries are unknown at this time.
Philadelphia Police: Feltonville Shooting Leaves Man Dead, 2 Women Injured
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three people were shot, including a 33-year-old man who was killed, early Saturday morning in Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood. The shooting occurred on East Luray and North Front Streets. Police say the man was shot in the chest, and two 23-year-old women were also shot while attending a New Year’s Eve party together. One woman was shot in her right ankle and the other was hit in her left leg, according to police. Both women are in stable condition. Eyewitnesses say the shooter was also attending that party. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Trenton Man, Shannon Williams, Arrested, Charged In Connection To New Year’s Eve Homicide, Officials Say
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A Trenton man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened on Friday night. Shannon Williams, 35, has been charged with murder and other charges for allegedly shooting and killing 47-year-old Emmanuel Ross, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Saturday. Williams was transported to the Mercer County Correction Center on Saturday morning. Police say around 7 p.m. on Friday night, they responded to the first block of Beakes Street for a report of a shooting. Once they arrived, they located Ross lying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, back, and face. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after. Investigators identified Williams as the alleged shooter after reviewing surveillance footage from Donnelly Homes. Police say Williams is seen pulling out a gun and firing three shots in the direction of the victim. Three shell casings were also located on the scene, according to poilice.
Police Looking For 2 Suspects, Person Of Interest In Deadly Double Shooting Outside Club Risqué
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released the photos of two men wanted in connection to the deadly double shooting outside Club Risqué in the city’s Wissinoming section. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning in the 5900 block of Tacony Street. On Friday, police released a video and still images of the two suspects. The video also includes a woman who is considered a person of interest. The department said the first suspect, along with the person of interest, arrived at the club in a black Nissan. The two left in the same car after the shooting. The shooting killed a 32-year-old man and another man in his 40s. Police said the shooting started after an argument. Anyone who recognizes these suspects should call 911. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Philadelphia Gun Violence: Overnight Shootings Leave 2 Dead, Several Others Injured On New Year’s Day
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a New Year, but Philadelphia’s 2021 gun violence problem hasn’t gone anywhere. On Saturday, the city started 2022 with several overnight shootings, including one where a 16-year-old boy was shot in the back of the head and killed near Temple University’s campus. Four others were injured during that shooting on the 1600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue. In Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood, a shooting left a 33-year-old man dead and two women in stable condition, according to police. Meanwhile, a triple shooting in Frankford sent three men to the hospital, according to officials. The shooting occurred on the 3900...
Man Dead After Overnight Kensington Shooting, Philadelphia Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Kensington overnight, Philadelphia police say, becoming the city’s 560th homicide of 2021. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. near A Street and East Indiana Avenue. Police said the victim was found dead after being shot in the back. There have been no arrests.
Philadelphia Woman Wanted In Connection With Shooting Death Of Mother’s Fiancé, Prosecutors Say
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Lower Merion Township police are searching for a Philadelphia woman who they say shot and killed her mother’s fiancé in the lobby of a Bala Cynwyd apartment building. Samiyah Williams, 24, is wanted for killing 49-year-old Adrionne Reaves. According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Delwyn Apartments at 20 St. Asaphs Road on New Year’s Eve. Officers responded to the lobby around 9:55 p.m. and found Reaves dead from a shot to the head. Investigators learned Reaves and his fiancée got into an argument in the apartment parking lot more than an hour before the...
Woman In Critical Condition, 4 Others Hurt After Germantown Shooting: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A late night shooting in Germantown sent five people to the hospital, with one of them in critical condition, according to Philadelphia police. A police source tells CBS3’s Natasha Brown the shooting involved six suspects, with the lone female victim being an unintended target. Those sources went on to say eight guns were used in the incident, which resulted in 87 shots fired. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of Germantown Avenue. Officers arrived to find a 21-year-old woman with gunshots to the chest and torso. She is currently in critical condition. The four other victims were all men and arrived at the hospital in private vehicles. All of them are considered stable. Two of the victims fired back, police sources said. All the victims are between ages 19 and 29. There have been no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
13-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit, Killed In Wilmington, Delaware State Police Say
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A 13-year-old is dead after Delaware State Police say they were hit while crossing Route 7 Wednesday night. The crash happened around 9:19 p.m. near Milltown Road. According to troopers, the victim and three other juveniles left the Valero at McKenna’s Church road and attempted to cross Route 7 toward Milltown Road. Authorities said the juveniles were in the vicinity of the crosswalk. A 2008 Toyota Camry entered the intersection and hit the 13-year-old. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are still investigating the crash.
Teen Shot In Mantua While Sitting Inside Car, Philadelphia Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old is recovering after he was shot while sitting in a car in Mantua, according to Philadelphia police. This happened in the 3500 block of Fairmount Avenue Friday morning. Officers responded around 10:05 a.m. and found the teen in the car. He was shot in his right forearm. He is in stable condition at a local hospital. There have been no arrests.
26-Year-Old Shaqur Demby Shot, Killed In Kensington, Philadelphia Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 26-year-old is dead after Philadelphia police say he was shot four times Wednesday night. The shooting happened in the 100 block of F Street around 6:23 p.m. The department said the victim, 26-year-old Shaqur Demby, was hit four times by gunfire. Demby arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle but was pronounced dead soon after. There have been no arrests.
14-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured In West Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was critically injured in a West Philadelphia double shooting Thursday evening, according to police. It happened on the 5600 block of Arch Street around 5:40 p.m. Police say the teen was shot once in the back. He was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition. A man in his mid-20s was shot twice in the head, according to police. He is also currently in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. No arrests have been made. More than 2,300 people have been shot in the city this year. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
25-Year-Old Hurt In Southwest Philadelphia Shooting, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man is recovering after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday night. This happened in the 6800 block of Woodland Avenue. Philadelphia police said officers found the victim with a single gunshot wound to the stomach. Authorities said the victim had noticed two men under a neighbor’s car and confronted them. That’s when one suspect shot him. The suspects, both men, ran off. The shooting is still under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Philadelphia Anti-Violence Advocates Rattled As 2021 Wraps Up With 5 People Shot In Gun Battle
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five people were shot late Thursday night in Germantown. Police say 87 bullets were fired. The dramatic shooting underscored a tragically violent year for the city of Philadelphia. Another night of violence on the streets of Philadelphia as surveillance video captures as many as six gunmen firing on a crowd outside of a bodega, in the 5100 block of Germantown Avenue at Collom Street. A 21-year-old woman was shot multiple times and four males were also hit with bullets as some exchanged gunfire with the shooters. This latest shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. Two and a half hours later...
Philadelphia Leaders Threaten Prosecution For Those Who Fire ‘Celebratory Gunshots’ On New Year’s Eve
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia city leaders have an urgent warning to people ahead of New Year’s Eve: do not celebrate by shooting off guns into the air, or you will be prosecuted. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and other law enforcement officials came together Thursday morning to issue the warning. Officials call it a serious matter, but they also couldn’t provide an exact number on how many people were injured or killed in the city from people firing a gun into the air while celebrating the new year last year. They said firing so-called “celebratory gunshots” into the air can result in...
Person Taken Into Custody After Homicide In Philadelphia’s Logan Section, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating a homicide in Logan on Wednesday. Authorities say a 32-year-old man suffered head trauma during an altercation and died. It happened inside a home on North 29th Street just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. One person was taken into custody.
1 Hurt In Crash On Atlantic City Expressway In Camden County, Officials Say
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the Atlantic City Expressway sent one person to the hospital early Thursday morning, according to Camden County officials. This happened around 2 a.m. near exit 38. According to authorities, the crash happened in the westbound lanes. CBS3 is working to get an update on the victim’s condition.
Man Shot, Killed In Car In North Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a murder in North Philadelphia. Investigators found a 30-year-old man shot in a car near 16th and Susquehanna Streets just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday night. He died at the hospital about a half-hour later. Police believe the gunman shot the man at close range, hitting him in the chest and torso. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia Police: Hit-And-Run In Frankford Leaves Woman Injured
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Frankford early Wednesday morning. Investigators say a car hit a 22-year-old woman on the 4100 block of Torresdale Avenue around 2 a.m. Police say the car left the scene. Eyewitness News has been told the woman is in stable condition and is expected to be OK.
2 Men Killed In Shooting Outside Club Risqué In Philadelphia’s Wissinoming Section, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were shot and killed outside Club Risqué in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming neighborhood Tuesday morning, becoming the latest victims in the city’s gun violence crisis. The shooting occurred on the 5900 block of Tacony Street just after 2 a.m. Police say the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation outside of Club Risqué. A 32-year-old man was standing outside of the club with three other men when another man walked past the club, which led to a verbal altercation. After that, the 32-year-old and his three friends assaulted the man, police say. But the man being assaulted had a friend nearby....
