Police Investigating Shooting Outside Of Delaware County Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A late night shooting in Germantown sent five people to the hospital, with one of them in critical condition, according to Philadelphia police. A police source tells CBS3’s Natasha Brown the shooting involved six suspects, with the lone female victim being an unintended target. Those sources went on to say eight guns were used in the incident, which resulted in 87 shots fired. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of Germantown Avenue. Officers arrived to find a 21-year-old woman with gunshots to the chest and torso. She is currently in critical condition. The four other victims were all men and arrived at the hospital in private vehicles. All of them are considered stable. Two of the victims fired back, police sources said. All the victims are between ages 19 and 29. There have been no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO