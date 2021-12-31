ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia takes 14-0 lead after trick play for touchdown

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
How about THEM Dawgs??

After a great opening drive during which Brock Bowers reeled in three catches, including the game’s first touchdown, Georgia forced a turnover downs after Michigan failed to convert on fourth-and-four.

Georgia got it back at its 41-yard line and James Cook took the Dawgs into the red zone.

Next thing you know, running back Kenny McIntosh is … throwing for a touchdown? Yep. Georgia used trickery when Stetson Bennett handed off to McIntosh, who then looked upfield and threw it to a wide open AD Mitchell for the UGA score.

The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Reveals Michigan Star Is Not Currently In Florida

With mere hours until the school’s biggest game in over 20 years, Michigan is seemingly without one of their biggest stars. On Thursday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about the status of star defensive back Daxton “Dax” Hill, who is mysteriously absent. To the surprise of many, Harbaugh said that Hill wasn’t with the team in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama offensive starter ruled out for remainder of Cincinnati game

Alabama got off to a strong start on its first offensive drive against Cincinnati in Friday afternoon’s Cotton Bowl. But, moving forward, the Tide will be down a key offensive starter. During the first quarter, right guard Emil Ekiyor seemed to injure his shoulder. During the second quarter of...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Five-Star Plus+ CB Cormani McClain visiting 5 schools in the near future

Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson Five-Star Plus+ cornerback Cormani McClain is really enjoying his recruiting process, but he is not close to a decision yet. “I’m still looking for a home,” he said Friday at the Under Armour All-American Game practice, where he was watching and supporting his friend and high school teammate Sam McCall.
FOOTBALL
