Georgia takes 14-0 lead after trick play for touchdown

How about THEM Dawgs??

After a great opening drive during which Brock Bowers reeled in three catches, including the game’s first touchdown, Georgia forced a turnover downs after Michigan failed to convert on fourth-and-four.

Georgia got it back at its 41-yard line and James Cook took the Dawgs into the red zone.

Next thing you know, running back Kenny McIntosh is … throwing for a touchdown? Yep. Georgia used trickery when Stetson Bennett handed off to McIntosh, who then looked upfield and threw it to a wide open AD Mitchell for the UGA score.