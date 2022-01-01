Scott Hollifield: Baby New Year didn’t do his homework

If you check out Disney's new show "Foodtastic" you'll see a lot of talented artists making magic with the most mundane of ingredients. Throughout the episodes, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, and so many other veggies we don't always love on our plates are turned into some of the most breathtaking, if not appetizing, works of art. If there's one takeaway from "Foodtastic" it's that using a little creativity can totally transform food in ways that you might never have even imagined. While you may not be rushing to your kitchen to construct a lifesize culinary creation afterwards, you can get inspired in smaller ways. Especially if you have kids at home who aren't eager to eat their peas and carrots.

