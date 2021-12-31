Stetson Bennett feeling it - hits Jermaine Burton for 57-yard score

Stetson Bennett has silenced all of his doubters in the first half of Friday night’s Orange Bowl.

He hit James Cook on an absolutely beautiful pass (see below tweet) and then followed it up with another one.

Here’s the pass to Cook on the prior drive that set up a field goal:

And then on the next drive, after a Michigan punt, Bennett did it again with a 57-yard score to Jermaine Burton to put UGA up 27-3 in the first half.