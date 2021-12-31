ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Stetson Bennett feeling it - hits Jermaine Burton for 57-yard score

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m68Pv_0daG2Ca700

Stetson Bennett has silenced all of his doubters in the first half of Friday night’s Orange Bowl.

He hit James Cook on an absolutely beautiful pass (see below tweet) and then followed it up with another one.

Here’s the pass to Cook on the prior drive that set up a field goal:

And then on the next drive, after a Michigan punt, Bennett did it again with a 57-yard score to Jermaine Burton to put UGA up 27-3 in the first half.

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

Stetson Bennett has honest admission about Georgia’s chances

The Georgia Bulldogs spent most of the 2021 college football season as the No. 1 team in the nation. On Friday, they sure looked like it, dropping the Michigan Wolverines 34-11 in the national semifinals at the Orange Bowl and moving onto the College Football Playoff Championship Game where they’ll face the only team to beat them this year, the Alabama Crimson Tide.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
FanSided

QBs Stetson Bennett, Cade McNamara share more than just a playoff game

Georgia football starting quarterback Stetson Bennett and Michigan starter Cade McNamara are similar than people realize. When Georgia faces the Michigan Wolverines at the Orange Bowl in Miami on Friday, all eyes will be on the quarterbacks as both hold the keys to their teams’ respective opportunity to play for a national championship.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cook
blackchronicle.com

Stetson Bennett, Cade McNamara stay ahead of backup QB plan in CFP

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett and Michigan’s Cade McNamara have led their respective teams to 12-win seasons and College Football Playoff berths. Both quarterbacks are one game away from playing for a national championship. Yet, like any starting quarterback knows, there remains a great deal of conversation about their backups...
COLLEGE SPORTS
crestviewbulletin.com

Do Not Disturb: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett blocks out noise, delivers as Orange Bowl MVP

MIAMI GARDENS — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV may well find a way to bring flip phones back into style in 2022. Just make sure they have a "Do Not Disturb" setting. At times maligned for his perceived limitations, particularly after the Bulldogs' lopsided SEC Championship loss to Alabama, Bennett affirmed his place as the leader of the Georgia offense in a 34-11 trouncing of Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Uga#Ugabarstool
mahoningmatters.com

Stetson Bennett, Georgia Make Statements in Semifinal Drubbing of Michigan

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Turns out, there was no exposure of Georgia by Alabama last month in the Southeastern Conference championship game. No blueprint provided for others to use to beat the Bulldogs. No glaring flaws to be exploited in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Turns out, Georgia simply...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Brian Robinson, Stetson Bennett highlight CFP Standouts

Big games are for big-time players –– and it doesn't get much bigger than the College Football Playoff when it comes to amateur pigskin. Here are the college football stars who made their presence felt in the College Football Playoff national semifinals. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama. They...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kirby Smart dishes out high praise after Stetson Bennett's performance

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett heard all the noise. Bennett, a former walk-on from Blackshear, Georgia, took the reins as Georgia’s starter early this season while JT Daniels, the Bulldogs’ routine starter, nursed a lat injury. Bennett never gave up his starting spot, and he guided Georgia’s offense to a perfect regular season, including an SEC regular-season crown. However, Bennett was unable to get the job done against Alabama in the SEC Championship, throwing for 340 yards and three touchdowns but adding two crucial interceptions. After his SEC Championship loss, Bennett had his fair share of skeptics heading into the Orange Bowl matchup against No. 2 Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy