Jeremy Jackson Of ‘Baywatch’ Went Through Many Trials Before Finally Getting Clean At 41

 1 day ago
Jeremy Jackson—he portrayed the character of Hobie Buchannon on Baywatch, who wanted to be a lifeguard just like dad. At 41 years old today, he’s done a lot in his life, got mixed up with some bad business, but managed to turn it around.

We’re looking into the life and career of Jeremy Jackson and seeing what he’s been up to since Baywatch ended.

Whatever happened to Jeremy Jackson from ‘Baywatch’?

BAYWATCH, 1989-2001. Jeremy Jackson from the 1997-98 season (Season 8).

After the show, Jackson tried to make it in the music business and got a little help from his onscreen dad, David Hasselhoff. Jackson would go on to later support Hasselhoff on his 1993 European tour and Jackson was signed to Edel Records by Peter Lopez.

He went on to release two albums in the ‘90s—Number One in 1994 and Always in 1995. We also saw him on VH1’s Confessions of a Teen Idol, a reality show in which former teen idols attempt to revitalize their careers. He claimed he actually beat Leonardo DiCaprio for the role of Hobie, which Hasselhoff later confirmed to be true.

BAYWATCH, top, from left: Donna D'Errico, Jose Solano, Michael Newman, Marliece Andrada, center row, from left: Michael Bergin, David Hasselhoff, Angelica Bridges, Jeremy Jackson, bottom, from left: Traci Bingham, Carmen Electra, David Chokachi, Kelly Packard, 1997, 1989-2001.

Jackson then fell victim to drug addiction of crystal meth and steroids. Fans would see him as a fifth-season cast member on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, where they explored and discussed his addiction issues.

Jeremy Jackson now

In 2017, he was sent to jail for 270 days for a stabbing 2 years prior. While he’s clearly been through a lot, today, Jackson is 40 years old and has some projects in the works. We last saw him in 2016’s documentary Altered Reality and a new project has been announced for a film called The B Team that he will be appearing in.

After everything Jeremy has been through, we wish him the best and continued health and happiness.

