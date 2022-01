NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re focusing on New Year’s traditions we love in this edition of our “Spotlight” series. CBS2’s Elise Finch got suggestions from colleagues who help bring you the news each and every day. For many, New Year’s Eve isn’t complete if they don’t watch the ball drop in Times Square and listen to “Auld Lang Syne.” For others, neither the activity nor the tune hit quite the right note. “I don’t really have a New Year’s tradition, but I do like to go out with friends, drinking and dancing on the night of and my go-to song is Cyndi Lauper’s...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO