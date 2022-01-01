Mark Edwards: Tide goes old school with murderball most joyless

ARLINGTON, Texas — Wow, that one was worthy of the days when college games kicked off at 1 o'clock on the dot, playing indoors was unheard of, coaches grumbled, touchdown dances were frowned upon, few games were televised, and cokes and programs were a dollar each.

To beat Cincinnati in Friday's Cotton Bowl, top-ranked Alabama turned to old fashioned, old school, OK boomer football: run the ball, run the ball, run the ball, and then run it some more.

That used to be Alabama football for decades: relentlessly grind down opposing teams bit by bit. Even a small lead would seem insurmountable.

The Cotton Bowl final was 27-6, but when Alabama had the ball late in the first half and led only 10-3, the ending of this one seemed inevitable. And it was.

This truly was murderball at its most joyless.

Run the ball, stop the run, gradually crush the opposing team's hopes, watch the clock hit zero, and go home winners.

From the start, Alabama had an advantage up front with its offensive line against the Cincinnati defensive line, and the Tide didn't mind exploiting it. On Alabama's first drive, the Tide ran the ball 10 times and threw the ball only once — for an 8-yard touchdown from Bryce Young to Slade Bolden.

Alabama led 7-0, and the tone was set for the rest of the day.

The Crimson Tide ran the ball 45 times and passed only 27. That's a 62.6 percent run/pass ratio, which was the second highest running percentage all year. The Tide was at 65.7 against Ole Miss. In a national semifinal when it would seem as if you would need to throw more than usual to win, the opposite was true.

Alabama ran for 301 yards, which was a season high by a good bit. The only game that came close was 247 against an absolutely awful New Mexico State team.

On defense, Alabama was just as dominating. The Tide limited the Bearcats to 74 rushing yards, sacked quarterback Desmond Ridder six times and batted down four of Ridder's passes at the line of scrimmage.

It was Alabama's spatula defense — Ridder had to be scraped off the turf with a spatula.

As for establishing the running game, Nick Saban said afterward that Cincinnati dictated that. He said several of those early plays were run-pass options, with a passing element attached. Quarterback Bryce Young simply saw the running option as the best one.

Still, even if Cincinnati invited that type of game, Alabama has a Heisman Trophy winning quarterback with a golden arm, and it would've been understandable if Young still picked the pass option more often.

The passing game is the way of college football these days. That's how Alabama football is now. But that doesn't mean Alabama can't win the old way anymore.

On Friday, the Crimson Tide was willing to ground and pound Cincinnati right out of AT&T Stadium.

Here's more numbers, if you're not tired of them: game MVP Brian Robinson, well rested after a season in which he was Alabama's most dependable and most used running back, rushed for an Alabama bowl record of 204 yards, which is a career high. If you know Alabama history, there's been some dang good running backs who didn't pile up that many yards in a bowl game.

In addition, backup Trey Sanders managed 67 yards, which is a career high for him, too.

At times, it appeared Cincinnati had a hole stopped up, but Robinson found a way to bull forward five or more yards. This was a series of battles of toughness, and Alabama kept winning them.

"I think that's always a goal for us, to play with more effort, more intensity, play with more toughness than the other team," Saban said. "B. Rob exemplifies that and his style of play. And I think it fires up a lot of people around him."

Saban would be fine if college football was still this way.

He cut his teeth as a defensive coach at various schools in Ohio: he played at Kent State and learned plenty about football as an assistant at Kent State, Ohio State and the Cleveland Browns.

He's fine with running the ball, stopping the run and then when you've got the lead, play solid defense and bleed the clock to shorten the game.

But the rest of college football didn't want that type of football. The NCAA rules committee changed the game just enough to allow spread-offense, pass-first teams to have the upper hand.

If that was how the game would be played, that was fine with Saban, too. He would recruit better players and win with that style, too.

Alabama controls the game with offense now instead of defense … except for Friday's Cotton Bowl. If Cincinnati dared Alabama to run and let the game rest on which side's line would whip the other side's line, the Tide didn't mind.

"We knew they were going to come out and try to be physical," Robinson said. "And we proved we were the most physical team."

And in the end, we didn't just get a throwback game, we got a throwback game of throwback games. Heck, it took me so far back, I nearly called my father and asked, "Daddy, can I have a dollar for a program?"