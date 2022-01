The enforced Afghanistan "withdrawal" was likely America's Suez moment. The reference is to the manufactured confrontation by Britain over the Suez Canal in 1956, after which the British Empire, which by that time existed in name only, became manifestly a paper tiger. It will take quite a few years for this realization to sink in among American policy elites, but my sense is that the vicious trauma caused to the establishment by the inevitable fall of Afghanistan is an accurate reflection of the new geopolitical reality.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO