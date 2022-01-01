3. Spaghetti Squash Bowls

The winter darkness has settled in and we are all enjoying the coziness of twinkling lights and layered blankets. While we are under blankets at home, most vegetables and fruits are under a blanket of snow. This time of year, there may not be tons of options for fresh, local produce, but there are still enough to get all your nutrients. Potatoes, onions, apples, carrots, cabbage, and winter squash are loaded with fiber, vitamins and minerals to keep you healthy during the dark winter months. You can find all of these tasty veggies at the CCE Niagara Veggie Van, a mobile farmers market.

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO