ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

3. Spaghetti Squash Bowls

By Cassie Sheets
Elko Daily Free Press
 1 day ago

TikTok creator @ballehurns shows you how...

elkodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
RECIPES
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
My Baking Addiction

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole is a savory make-ahead breakfast perfect for holiday mornings. Prep it the night before and bake it off in the morning for an easy way to feed a crowd. One of my very favorite things about Christmas morning is Christmas breakfast. After opening gifts, we stay...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaghetti Squash#Food Drink
The Kitchn

Classic One-Pot American Goulash

When you’re looking for a dinner that will be a hit with the whole family and can be prepared from start to finish all in the same pot, look no further than American goulash. This meal is quite different than the traditional Hungarian dish. It starts with seasoned ground beef and incorporates noodles — typically elbow macaroni or wide egg noodles. It all comes together with the help of beef stock and tomatoes and in under half an hour, dinner is served!
RECIPES
The Daily South

Chipotle-Maple Chicken Thighs with Candied Acorn Squash

This is not your average chicken dinner. With a chipotle-maple glaze and a side of candied acorn squash, these chicken thighs are anything but ordinary. Sweet and savory collide in our Chipotle-Maple Chicken Thighs with Candied Acorn Squash. The combination of dried chile powder and adobo sauce gives these chicken...
RECIPES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Squash Fondue

When you hear fondue, do you think of lots of tools and toil? Think again, says Soter Vineyards’ head chef Clayton Allen, who puts his seasonal spin on the decadent dish. “This recipe and style of fondue has all the delicious flavor without any of the fuss of using your mother’s old fondue set from the 80s that almost set the kitchen on fire and hasn’t been used since,” he says. “Everything is roasted and tucked into one complete package.”
RECIPES
SFGate

This extra-creamy vegetable quiche stars squash or mushrooms - your choice

I can't tell you the last time I made quiche. It's not that I don't like it - a good one, eggy and creamy and light, with a flaky crust - is a thing of beauty. But when I'm in the mood for savory baked egg dishes, I'm more of a frittata cook, loving how adaptable and no-fuss that dish can be.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Forks Over Knives

Penne with Butternut Squash and Fresh Fennel

This recipe is a great introduction to fresh fennel, which turns silky-soft when simmered with pasta. The light licorice taste of this fun root vegetable pairs perfectly with the earthy sweetness of butternut squash. Add a crunchy topping of chopped walnuts, and you have a five-star meal that’s ready in under 30 minutes. Be generous when adding the fennel fronds at the end so you get maximum flavor, and save any leftover fronds or stalks to add to salads later in the week!
RECIPES
KSN.com

What’s Cooking with White Kitchen Red Wine- Butternut Squash

Sara Ayesh, Food Photographer and Blogger with White Kitchen Red Wine invited us in to hear about some festive recipes for the holiday season. Sara is an invaluable resource for anyone looking for easy and healthy meals you can prepare in under 30 minutes. Today she shared a delicious Butternut...
RECIPES
keyw.com

Warm Up Your Belly with this Delicious Ginger Acorn Squash Soup

It's the time of year where a warm and comforting soup is the perfect answer to a chilly day! This recipe works well with any squash you come across but acorn squash was used when I found the original recipe, from the actress Tia Mowrey. She enjoys a vegan version that is incredible and over the years I have discovered it turns out well anyway you slice it, depending on the veggies you have available!
RECIPES
L.A. Weekly

Dr. Igor’s Vegan Winter Squash and Hemp Heart Soup Recipe

This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article and recipe, click here. Creamy Kabocha & Butternut Squash Soup with Coconut Cream, Hemp, Aromatic Vegetables & Warm Spices. GLUTEN-FREE/LOW-CARB/MEDITERRANEAN DIET/PALEO/PLANT-BASED/VEGAN. Total: 40 minutes. Prep Time: 10 minutes. Cook Time: 30-35 minutes. Makes: 4 servings. Allergens:...
RECIPES
Niagara Gazette

NIAGARA EATS: Squash, a tasty winter vegetable

The winter darkness has settled in and we are all enjoying the coziness of twinkling lights and layered blankets. While we are under blankets at home, most vegetables and fruits are under a blanket of snow. This time of year, there may not be tons of options for fresh, local produce, but there are still enough to get all your nutrients. Potatoes, onions, apples, carrots, cabbage, and winter squash are loaded with fiber, vitamins and minerals to keep you healthy during the dark winter months. You can find all of these tasty veggies at the CCE Niagara Veggie Van, a mobile farmers market.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Elko Daily Free Press

5 questions with DC Crenshaw, the founder of Little Diner’s Crew

Feast and Field chats with DC Crenshaw, the founder of Little Diner’s Crew, an innovative new Chicago-based dining club for kids aged 4-12 and Teens 13-18. Tell us about Little Diner’s Crew. How does it work?. “LDC is a dining club for kids and teens that expands their...
RELATIONSHIPS
kiowacountypress.net

Cooking at Home - Chocolate Squash Cake

Incorporating squash into a chocolate cake adds flavor plus fiber, vitamin K, phosphorus, and folate. 1 cup squash (shredded or finely chopped) 1/4 chopped walnuts (1/4 cup, optional) Preheat oven to 350degF. Grease and flour a 10" tube or Bundt pan. In a large bowl, combine cake mix and cinnamon.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Spaghetti with Mizithra Cheese and Browned Butter

It may have been the first time I experienced browned butter. As a person who believes browned butter to be a transformational ingredient in cooking, the moment you discover it, you are forever changed. My family and I ate at the Italian American restaurant chain The Old Spaghetti Factory pretty...
RECIPES
rimonthly.com

At Yagi Noodles, Reach Nirvana in Squash Blossom Rangoons and Ramen

Agi comes at comfort in a whole different way. Half Japanese noodle bar, half surf shop, this Zen eatery believes nirvana is a nightly endeavor attained through dinner. Outfitted in planks of wood, the space is punctuated with lush green plants and an AstroTurf wall that reminds you in neon lights to “get your nood on.” Servers in Hawaiian shirts speak as passionately about broth as they do about booze, persuading diners into ordering the dish they overlooked.
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Spaghetti Carbonara

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese plus extra for sprinkling. Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain and keep warm. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon and onion 8 to 10 minutes or until bacon is crispy, stirring occasionally. Stir in garlic and remove from heat; drain off excess liquid.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy