Heavy snow for the West and severe storm threat for the South

Lincoln Journal Star
 2 days ago

New Years Eve brings heavy snow for the West and a severe...

journalstar.com

wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Winter storm warning tonight with heavy snow likely

An intense low-pressure system will evolve this evening into tonight. Rain will begin to spread back into the region late this afternoon with a quick change to snow for SE KY and SW VA this evening as cold air quickly moves in. A change to snow is expected for the Tri-Cities after midnight with heavy snow of 1 to 3 inches per hour expected. This is going to be a HIGH impact snow.
NBC Washington

Snow on the Way: 1-5 Inches Expected in DC Area

The D.C. area is expected to get 1 to 5 inches of snow Monday after mild weather Sunday and high temperatures in the 60s. Storm Team4 is in Weather Alert mode and says to expect a storm Monday that may affect your schedule. D.C. advised residents to plan on slippery road conditions that could snarl the morning commute.
#Heavy Snow#Severe Storm#Cnn#Extreme Weather
Hinton News

Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Sunday Night

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for "portions of southwest and west central Virginia, northwest North Carolina and southwest West Virginia." The warning will take effect at 10 p.m. Sunday, January 2 and continue until 12 noon on Monday, January 3. According to the NWS, "Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with locally high amounts along the ridges. Winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour." The NWS further explains that "travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute... The gusty winds and wet snow could cause limbs to snap, especially along the higher elevations. This could result in power outages." Impacted areas include Ashe, Alleghany, Watauga, Tazewell, Smyth, Bland, Giles, Wythe, Pulaski, Montgomery, Grayson, Carroll, Floyd, Craig, Alleghany, Bath, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Eastern Greenbrier and Western Greenbrier. The post Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Sunday Night appeared first on The Hinton News.
Town Square LIVE News

Monday snow expected to hit downstate harder than up

  In what might be 2022’s first understatement, the National Weather Service announced Sunday morning there had been “a large change” in the forecast overnight. According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm on Monday is expected to drop 1 to 2 inches of snow in upper New Castle County, 3 to 4 inches from Bear to Smyrna, 4 ... Read More
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
wuwf.org

Strong Storms Possible on Sunday

The first storm system of 2022 is on its way to our area, and it will likely push strong thunderstorms across our state throughout the day on Sunday. On Saturday, several surface lows dotted the Rocky Mountain West where higher in the atmosphere, a strong trough of low pressure was already present. Hazardous conditions- heavy snow in the Upper Plains and torrential rain in the mid-Mississippi Valley- stretched across the country. The system is expected to continue propagating eastward Saturday night and Sunday, and a line of strong thunderstorms should develop as upper level energy collides with warm and humid atmosphere over the Southeastern United States.
Inside Nova

Winter storm warning expanded for most of Northern Virginia

The National Weather Service has expanded its winter storm warnings for overnight, with up to more snow now in the forecast. A winter storm warning begins at 1 a.m. Monday for Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford, Fauquier and eastern Loudoun counties. Forecasters are calling for three to seven inches of snow for most of the D.C. area and south, with snow heavy at times and wind gusts up to 35 mph.
fox29.com

School closures reported as winter storm approaches Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA - Several local school districts have reported closures as a winter storm approaches that could dump half a foot of snow in parts of the region. Most of the early closures include school districts in southern and coastal New Jersey, where forecasters expect the brunt of the storm to hit. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday night issued a State of Emergency for five counties, including Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean.
fox29.com

New Jersey issues State of Emergency for 5 counties ahead of winter storm

TRENTON - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday issued a State of Emergency for five counties ahead of a winter storm that forecasters are still trying to get a grip on. Murphy announced during a winter storm briefing that Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean counties will enter a state of emergency sometime Sunday night.
CBS Baltimore

Winter Storm Watch & Warning Issued For Parts Of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter storm watches and warnings will be in effect for parts of Maryland late Sunday into early Monday as snow could fall and accumulate over the next 24 hours. As of this evening, more information is still evolving regarding a winter storm that’s beginning to take shape well south of the region now. It’s going to bring light rain later tonight then after about 2 a.m., colder air will filter in changing rain to some wet snow and sleet for several hours. A potent cold front will begin to bring colder air into the region Sunday night, along with some...
