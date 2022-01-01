ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sights from the Scene at Kentucky's Citrus Bowl Pep Rally

 1 day ago
Blue got in. Thousands from the BBN gathered at Pointe Orlando for the UK Citrus Bowl Pep Rally. There was no shortage of pep at this rally. I went live on the KSR Facebook page to share everything that went down at the pep rally in Orlando. Did I sing along...

WATCH: Mark Stoops, Kentucky Players Discuss Citrus Bowl Win

Kentucky took down Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. After the victory, Mark Stoops was joined by Will Levis, Wan’Dale Robinson and DeAndre Square at the podium. See what the Wildcats had to say about the victory. If you prefer more candid conversations, I spoke with Luke Fortner, Marquan McCall...
Watch Kentucky Celebrate a Citrus Bowl Win over Iowa

For the second time in four years, Kentucky capped off a ten-win season with a record-breaking victory in the Citrus Bowl. KSR was on the field for the final five minutes of the game to see the Wildcats come from behind, then celebrate a win. The crowd went wild when Chris Rodriguez punched in the go-ahead score.
Kentucky reaches new milestones with Citrus Bowl victory

What a game. As the dust settles on Kentucky’s thrilling 20-17 victory over Iowa, let’s reflect on all the milestones the Cats passed on the way. Kentucky’s bowl winning streak is tied with only Alabama. Today was Kentucky’s sixth straight bowl appearance, a record in its own...
DeAndre Square shares emotional moment with Chris Oats following win

Back on January 1, 2019, Chris Oats recovered a fumble as time expired to secure Kentucky’s 27-24 victory over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl. Three years later to the day, senior linebacker DeAndre Square intercepted a pass in the final seconds to secure Kentucky’s 20-17 victory over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.
Kentucky defeats Iowa 20-17 in VRBO Citrus Bowl

Down seven players due to injury or COVID-19, the Kentucky Wildcats defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes by a final score of 20-17 in the 2022 VRBO Citrus Bowl. And it was a rock fight from start to finish. Kentucky opened the game with a beautiful 13-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in...
'It was cool': Mark Stoops enjoyed being on the field with Iowa again

The Citrus Bowl matchup was personal for Mark Stoops. The Kentucky head coach has deep ties with the University of Iowa football program. Stoops and brothers Bob and Mike all played football at Iowa under legendary head coach Hayden Fry. When Mark Stoops’ dad passed away while he was in college, Fry attended the funeral, and Stoops’ Iowa jersey was placed in his casket. Growing up, the youngest Stoops spent many fall Saturdays in Iowa City.
Keon Sabb details decision to sign with the Michigan Wolverines

ORLANDO – There was no shortage of interest for those following Keon Sabb’s recruitment in the weeks leading up to his signing day. The now Michigan signee took an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor in the final weekend of November while still committed to Clemson. A Tigers pledge taking a visit elsewhere is not something that is seen often – if at all – in a recruiting cycle.
Kirby Smart: Nobody 'prepares harder' than Derion Kendrick

Derion Kendrick is a huge part of Georgia’s dominant defense this season. The defensive back’s performance earned him some praise from Kirby Smart after the Orange Bowl, too. Kendrick had five tackles and two interceptions for the Bulldogs in their 34-11 win over Michigan Friday night. With the...
PHOTOS: Looking back on Georgia's win over Michigan

MIAMI, Fla. — As we close the book on Georgia’s Orange Bowl victory over No. 2 Michigan and our time here in Miami, let’s take one last look back. DawgsHQ photographer Shaelyn Carroll was down on the field to take it all in and shares some of the best moments with us today.
Josh Paschal to enter NFL Draft, Robinson and Square undecided

Kentucky will officially lose its star pass-rusher to the NFL Draft, while two other key pieces are still weighing their options. Following UK’s win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl, senior defensive end Josh Paschal confirmed he would be entering the draft, ending his five-year career in Lexington. “Yeah,...
Kirby Smart dishes out high praise after Stetson Bennett's performance

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett heard all the noise. Bennett, a former walk-on from Blackshear, Georgia, took the reins as Georgia’s starter early this season while JT Daniels, the Bulldogs’ routine starter, nursed a lat injury. Bennett never gave up his starting spot, and he guided Georgia’s offense to a perfect regular season, including an SEC regular-season crown. However, Bennett was unable to get the job done against Alabama in the SEC Championship, throwing for 340 yards and three touchdowns but adding two crucial interceptions. After his SEC Championship loss, Bennett had his fair share of skeptics heading into the Orange Bowl matchup against No. 2 Michigan.
