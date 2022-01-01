First half recap, box score from Michigan football vs. Georgia

For the first time in Jim Harbaugh’s seven-year tenure at Michigan, things were finally starting to fall into place for the Wolverines. Harbaugh had not eclipsed the 10-win mark since his arrival in Ann Arbor, and despite leading the Wolverines to five bowl games heading into this season, he boasted just one bowl win. Some skeptics even put Harbaugh on the hot seat heading into 2021, as Michigan has failed to live up to expectations several times in his tenure. But then, it all clicked.

