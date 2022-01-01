ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First half recap, box score from Michigan football vs. Georgia

By Anthony Broome about 7 hours
Michigan football took on the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday night at the Orange Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal. The winner of the game was set to meet Alabama in the national title game on Jan. 10. Here is a full recap and box score from the first...

Jim Harbaugh delves into Michigan's first-quarter meltdown against Georgia

For the first time in Jim Harbaugh’s seven-year tenure at Michigan, things were finally starting to fall into place for the Wolverines. Harbaugh had not eclipsed the 10-win mark since his arrival in Ann Arbor, and despite leading the Wolverines to five bowl games heading into this season, he boasted just one bowl win. Some skeptics even put Harbaugh on the hot seat heading into 2021, as Michigan has failed to live up to expectations several times in his tenure. But then, it all clicked.
Kirby Smart: Nobody 'prepares harder' than Derion Kendrick

Derion Kendrick is a huge part of Georgia’s dominant defense this season. The defensive back’s performance earned him some praise from Kirby Smart after the Orange Bowl, too. Kendrick had five tackles and two interceptions for the Bulldogs in their 34-11 win over Michigan Friday night. With the...
On3.com

Keon Sabb details decision to sign with the Michigan Wolverines

ORLANDO – There was no shortage of interest for those following Keon Sabb’s recruitment in the weeks leading up to his signing day. The now Michigan signee took an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor in the final weekend of November while still committed to Clemson. A Tigers pledge taking a visit elsewhere is not something that is seen often – if at all – in a recruiting cycle.
On3.com

PHOTOS: Looking back on Georgia's win over Michigan

MIAMI, Fla. — As we close the book on Georgia’s Orange Bowl victory over No. 2 Michigan and our time here in Miami, let’s take one last look back. DawgsHQ photographer Shaelyn Carroll was down on the field to take it all in and shares some of the best moments with us today.
On3.com

Kirby Smart dishes out high praise after Stetson Bennett's performance

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett heard all the noise. Bennett, a former walk-on from Blackshear, Georgia, took the reins as Georgia’s starter early this season while JT Daniels, the Bulldogs’ routine starter, nursed a lat injury. Bennett never gave up his starting spot, and he guided Georgia’s offense to a perfect regular season, including an SEC regular-season crown. However, Bennett was unable to get the job done against Alabama in the SEC Championship, throwing for 340 yards and three touchdowns but adding two crucial interceptions. After his SEC Championship loss, Bennett had his fair share of skeptics heading into the Orange Bowl matchup against No. 2 Michigan.
On3.com

Todd McShay has serious praise for Georgia running back James Cook

NFL Draft expert Todd McShay is very high on Georgia running back James Cook. During Georgia’s College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan on Friday night, McShay tweeted a message where he shared high praise for Cook. “UGA’s James Cook is the most underrated RB in the 2022 draft...
On3.com

Signing with Alabama was a "business decision" for Jihaad Campbell

ORLANDO – The Early Signing Period was a special time for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Four targets – all of whom are consensus top-100 players – chose Alabama on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Coveted transfer portal target Eli Ricks announced he’ll be heading to Tuscaloosa that day as well, with Louisiana-based athlete Kendrick Law joining the fold two days later.
On3.com

Alabama 2022 signees shine during Under Armour All-American practices

ORLANDO – Four practices are complete ahead of the Under Armour All-American Game, which takes place at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. The all-star game once again features several Alabama signees. After viewing multiple position drills, one-on-ones, seven-on-seven, inside run drills, and full 11-on-11 scrimmages, here are some observations...
On3.com

Will Anderson explains next steps for Alabama defense

As a sophomore, Will Anderson has emerged as a leader on and off the field, providing Alabama with an edge which did not exist early this season. The versatile outside linebacker has drawn nicknames like “The Terminator” from his opponents and teammates, who compare him to a machine.
On3.com

Zeb Noland writes final note to South Carolina fans following Duke's Mayo Bowl

During a year of many surprises for everyone, few people had a more shocking journey through 2021 than South Carolina quarterback Zeb Noland. Nolan arrived in Columbia as a graduate assistant after playing college football at Iowa State and North Dakota State, and he will leave as a former starting quarterback for an SEC team. Following a 38-21 win over North Carolina in Thursday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Noland composed a letter to the Gamecock faithful.
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

