First half recap, box score from Michigan football vs. Georgia

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett heard all the noise. Bennett, a former walk-on from Blackshear, Georgia, took the reins as Georgia’s starter early this season while JT Daniels, the Bulldogs’ routine starter, nursed a lat injury. Bennett never gave up his starting spot, and he guided Georgia’s offense to a perfect regular season, including an SEC regular-season crown. However, Bennett was unable to get the job done against Alabama in the SEC Championship, throwing for 340 yards and three touchdowns but adding two crucial interceptions. After his SEC Championship loss, Bennett had his fair share of skeptics heading into the Orange Bowl matchup against No. 2 Michigan.
