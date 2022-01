If not for Wan’Dale Robinson, the Kentucky Wildcats almost certainly would have lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl. Mark Stoops emphasized postgame just how impactful Robinson was in Saturday’s victory, as the wide receiver fought through a near-injury on a late-game hit, came back and ended up reeling in a 50-plus yard catch to put Kentucky at the one-yard line, thus setting up the game-winning touchdown.

