Rio de Janeiro, Brazil celebrates the New Year

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 1 day ago

Fox News

London, England celebrates the New Year

Why 2022 Might Be the Year Brazil Says Goodbye to President Bolsonaro

After three tumultuous years, Brazilians will soon get the chance to boot out or re-elect their far-right President Jair Bolsonaro . With elections due to be held in October 2022, candidates are launching their campaigns and the race to lead the world’s fourth-largest democracy is heating up. The former army captain may already be in trouble: his approval ratings slipped to a record low of 19% in late November, with 60% of the population saying he is doing a bad job.
Reuters

Brazil registers 171 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil reported 171 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and 8,430 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country has now reported a total of 618,705 coronavirus deaths and 22,254,706 total confirmed cases. The nation has registered a total...
AFP

Rio's low-key New Year generates 50% less trash

Between the pandemic and the rainy weather, it was a muted New Year's celebration on Rio de Janeiro's famed Copacabana beach, but there was a silver lining Saturday: 50 percent less garbage to collect. The festivities in Copacabana drew just a fraction of the record three million people from two years ago, as rainy weather added to the dampened atmosphere created by the Omicron variant.
Daily Mail

110 British tourists are refused entry at Austrian airport after 'complete shambles' by authorities implementing new Covid travel rules

Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
WORLD
Reuters

Malta hits COVID record as U.S. warns against travel to island

VALLETTA, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Malta registered a record number of COVID-19 infections on Wednesday as the United States added the Mediterranean island to its highest-risk category for travel and urged its citizens not to visit. Health authorities said 1,337 new COVID-19 infections were detected, marking a record high for...
WORLD
740thefan.com

Brazil’s Positivo wins $207 million voting machines tender

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s Positivo Tecnologia SA announced on Monday it had been awarded a 1.17 billion reais ($206.85 million) contract to supply electronic voting machines for the country’s 2022 elections. Shares in Positivo were up 4.6% at 10.13 reais in late morning trading, outperforming the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Mexico to promote job creation schemes in Caribbean, official says

MEXICO CITY, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Mexico plans to promote job creation programs in the Caribbean that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has rolled out in southern Mexico and parts of Central America to stem migration, a senior government official was quoted as saying on Monday. The programs, "Sembrando Vida,"...
AMERICAS
Phys.org

'We lost everything': Brazil floods leave thousands destitute

Carlos Batista da Silva holds his hand above his head, indicating on a wall the level where floodwaters reached inside his northeastern Brazil home. Although he was warned of the approaching deluge, his house was submerged before he could react as Bahia state faces a heavy cost from the flooding caused by torrential rains that burst two dams and left at least 24 people dead.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Venezuela or Europe: What kind of leftist is Chile's new president?

Despite being branded a "communist" by his critics, Chile's left-wing president-elect Gabriel Boric has always pointed to Europe as the inspiration for the "social welfare" state he wants to create. Chile is one of the world's most unequal countries, where the top one percent hold more than a quarter of the wealth, according to the ECLAC UN agency. The incomes of the richest are 25 times those of the poorest, according to the OECD group of developed economies among which Chile is listed as the second-most unequal in terms of household disposable income. The rich-poor gulf was one of the sparks for a violent uprising in 2019 that left dozens dead and rocked the economy and political establishment.
AMERICAS

