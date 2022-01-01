ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York

By Data Skrive
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for David Montgomery in his Week 17 contest with the Chicago Bears against the New York Giants.

Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have installed player prop bets for David Montgomery ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Montgomery's Chicago Bears (5-10) and the New York Giants (4-11) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Montgomery has 183 carries for a team-best 713 rushing yards (47.5 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 38 catches for 277 yards (18.5 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 423 times this season, and he's handled 183 of those attempts (43.3%).
  • The Bears, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.0% of the time while running the football 48.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Montgomery has averaged 52 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Giants, 20.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Montgomery, in two matchups against the Giants, has not run for a TD.
  • The Giants have the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 125.3 yards per game.
  • The Bears are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Montgomery ran for 45 yards on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He also caught seven passes for 61 yards.
  • During his last three games, Montgomery has 147 rushing yards (49.0 per game) on 49 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also averaged 41.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 123 yards.

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

