Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Josh Jacobs in his Week 17 contest with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Indianapolis Colts.

Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Josh Jacobs for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs' team-high 677 rushing yards (45.1 per game) have come on 175 carries, with seven touchdowns.

He's also caught 48 passes for 319 yards (21.3 per game).

His team has run the ball 353 times this season, and he's carried 175 of those attempts (49.6%).

The Raiders have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Against the Colts, Jacobs has averaged 64 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 1.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jacobs, in two matchups versus the Colts, has not run for a TD.

The Colts give up 111.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Colts have conceded nine rushing TDs. They are ranked fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Jacobs racked up 129 yards on 27 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry).

During his last three games, Jacobs has rushed for 205 yards on 51 carries (68.3 ypg).

He has tacked on nine catches for 83 yards (27.7 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

