Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee

 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jaylen Waddle in his Week 17 contest with the Miami Dolphins against the Tennessee Titans.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown agains the Carolina Panthers during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. Carolina Panthers V Miami Dolphins 20

There will be player props available for Jaylen Waddle ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Waddle's Miami Dolphins (8-7) hit the field against the Tennessee Titans (10-5) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Waddle has reeled in 96 passes and leads his team with 941 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 126 times, and averages 62.7 yards per game.
  • Waddle has been the target of 22.7% (126 total) of his team's 554 passing attempts this season.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have thrown the ball in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • The 265.3 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Titans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Saints, Waddle hauled in 10 passes for 92 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 12 times.
  • Over his last three outings, Waddle has totaled 182 yards on 19 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 60.7 yards per game, on 23 targets.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

