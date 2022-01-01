ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

By Data Skrive
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Devin Singletary in his Week 17 contest with the Buffalo Bills against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to a play by running back Devin Singletary (26) against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Devin Singletary and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Singletary and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Singletary has carried the ball 146 times for a team-high 672 yards (44.8 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He also has 38 receptions for 204 yards (13.6 per game).
  • He has handled 146, or 38.0%, of his team's 384 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bills have thrown the football in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The Falcons give up 120.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Falcons are ranked 21st in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Patriots, Singletary ran the ball 12 times for 39 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Singletary added five catches for 39 yards.
  • In his last three games, Singletary has racked up 177 rushing yards (59.0 per game) on 38 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He has added 12 catches for 86 yards (28.7 per game).

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

