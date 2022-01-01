Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Devonta Smith in his Week 17 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Washington Football Team.

Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) reacts after his touchdown catch against the New York Giants during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Devonta Smith, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC East rivals square off in Week 17 when Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) meet the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith has hauled in 58 passes for a team-best 821 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 94 times and averages 54.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 21.7% of the 434 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.

Smith has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Washington

Against the Football Team, Smith put up 40 receiving yards in single career matchup, 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Football Team.

The Football Team have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 280.2 yards per game through the air.

The Football Team have conceded 33 passing TDs this season (2.2 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Giants, Smith was targeted seven times, totaling 80 yards on five receptions (averaging 16 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

Smith's 10 catches (on 16 targets) have netted him 135 yards (45.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

