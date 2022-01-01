ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I8h1p_0daFoxxC00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Devonta Smith in his Week 17 contest with the Philadelphia Eagles against the Washington Football Team.

Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) reacts after his touchdown catch against the New York Giants during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Devonta Smith, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC East rivals square off in Week 17 when Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) meet the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Smith has hauled in 58 passes for a team-best 821 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 94 times and averages 54.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 21.7% of the 434 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.
  • Smith has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Against the Football Team, Smith put up 40 receiving yards in single career matchup, 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Football Team.
  • The Football Team have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 280.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Football Team have conceded 33 passing TDs this season (2.2 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Giants, Smith was targeted seven times, totaling 80 yards on five receptions (averaging 16 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Smith's 10 catches (on 16 targets) have netted him 135 yards (45.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins’ dad likes tweet saying Mike Zimmer should be fired

As the 2022 offseason inches closer for the Minnesota Vikings, the father of Kirk Cousins is making his feelings about Mike Zimmer public. Anyone who has decent vision in at least one of their eyes can see that Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins don’t have the greatest relationship in the world.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Sunday’s Game

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Philadelphia#Sports Betting#American Football#The New York Giants#Lincoln Financial Field#Fox#Nfc East#The Football Team
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Byron Leftwich Very Clear

Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly emerged as a frontrunner to take over the job. Earlier this week, the Jaguars requested permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant. While it’s currently uncertain if Leftwich will accept the opportunity, this is...
NFL
The Spun

Key Packers Contributor Ruled Out For Sunday’s Game

While the Minnesota Vikings wll be without quarterback Kirk Cousins in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the Packers won’t exactly be playing at full strength either. On Friday, the Packers ruled out star cornerback Jaire Alexander for Sunday’s game. The Pro Bowl cornerback was recently activated...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jadeveon Clowney News

Back in April, the Cleveland Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract. That ended up being a very wise move. Clowney has bounced back from his disappointing 2020 campaign, racking up 29 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and five sacks in his first year with the Browns. Speaking to reporters...
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons why the Vikings should pick Mike Zimmer over Kirk Cousins

If it comes down to the Minnesota Vikings having to choose between Mike Zimmer or Kirk Cousins, there are a few reasons why they should go with the head coach. Two games remain in what could be the final regular season for the Minnesota Vikings with Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer both being members of the organization.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy