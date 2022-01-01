Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Laviska Shenault Jr. in his Week 17 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the New England Patriots.

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Laviska Shenault Jr., who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) meet the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault's 56 grabs have yielded 544 yards (36.3 ypg). He's been targeted 90 times.

Shenault has been the target of 90 of his team's 545 passing attempts this season, or 16.5% of the target share.

Shenault has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New England

The 209.0 yards per game the Patriots are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots' defense is fourth in the NFL, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Shenault did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Jets.

In his last three games, Shenault has eight catches (on 14 targets) for 73 yards, averaging 24.3 yards per game.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

