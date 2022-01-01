ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Trevor Lawrence in his Week 17 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the New England Patriots.

Dec 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball as New York Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry (40) defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Before Trevor Lawrence hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This year Lawrence has thrown for 3,225 yards (215.0 per game) while completing 319 of 543 passes (58.7%), with nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 301 rushing yards on 61 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 20.1 yards per game.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Lawrence has attempted 43 of his 543 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New England

  • The Patriots are giving up 209.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots' defense is fourth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Lawrence completed 66.7% of his passes for 280 yards.
  • Lawrence tacked on six carries for 37 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per attempt in the running game.
  • Lawrence has passed for 711 yards (237.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 61.5% of his passes (72-for-117) with zero touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He also has 60 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 20.0 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

