Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Clyde Edwards-Helaire in his Week 17 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards-Helaire has 119 rushing attempts for a team-leading 517 yards (34.5 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He also has 129 receiving yards (8.6 per game) on 19 catches, with two TDs.
- His team has run the ball 379 times this season, and he's carried 119 of those attempts (31.4%).
- The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Edwards-Helaire will go up against a Bengals squad that allows 92.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Bengals have allowed 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Edwards-Helaire put together a 27-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Steelers, carrying the ball nine times while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Edwards-Helaire has run for 96 yards on 28 carries (32.0 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.
Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates
