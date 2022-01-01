ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QrkNQ_0daFocfB00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Justin Fields in his Week 17 contest with the Chicago Bears against the New York Giants.

Dec 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) reacts as he walks off the field after their loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. The Minnesota Vikings won 17-9. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Fields and the Chicago Bears (5-10) meet the New York Giants (4-11) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Fields has thrown for 1,870 yards (124.7 ypg) on 159-of-270 passing with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.
  • He's tacked on 420 rushing yards on 72 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 28.0 yards per game.
  • The Bears, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.0% of the time while running the football 48.0% of the time.
  • Fields has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 25.2% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fields' matchup with the Giants.

Matchup vs. New York

  • The Giants have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 250.1 yards per game through the air.
  • With 26 passing TDs conceded this season, the Giants defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
  • Fields has passed for 509 yards (169.7 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 61.1% of his passes (44-for-72) with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He has added 109 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 36.3 yards per game.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Dan Reeves, former NFL coach and player, dies at 77

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Dan Reeves, who appeared in nine Super Bowls as a player, assistant coach and head coach, died at his home in Atlanta on Saturday. He was 77. Reeves is one of only 10 coaches to have won at least 190 regular-season games in his career, and he guided two teams -- the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons -- to the Super Bowl and was the head coach of the New York Giants for four seasons.
NFL
FanSided

30 biggest Hall of Fame snubs in NFL history

Not everyone gets to Canton when they finish their NFL career, but these 30 players have been overlooked when it comes to getting a gold jacket. As Hall of Fame finalists for the class of 2022 get announced, it seems fitting to look at those who have been overlooked by the Hall of Fame and deserve to get more attention for how great their careers were. These are the top 30 Hall of Fame snubs in NFL history.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
New York State
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
The Spun

Breaking: Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Next Season

After weeks of speculation and reports about his future in professional football, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger indicated for the first time on Thursday what his plans are for 2022. It sounds like the 39-year-old is preparing to hang up his jersey for good at the end of this season.
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Won’t Rule Out Big Move For Jim Harbaugh

Will Jim Harbaugh go back to the NFL? That question has been asked several times over the past few weeks. During a recent appearance on ESPN Radio’s “KJM,” Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on this subject. Finebaum believes Harbaugh would leave Michigan for the NFL under one...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Bears#American Football#The New York Giants#The Minnesota Vikings#Cbs
The Spun

Jerry Jones’ New Year’s Eve Quote Is Going Viral

It’s going to be a low-key New Year’s Eve for the Dallas Cowboys. Earlier this week, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz revealed his brutally honest advice for his teammates. “Make smart decisions. Don’t go out and do stupid s***,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLions

Look: Peach Bowl Brawl Video Is Going Viral

The Peach Bowl takes place annually in Atlanta, Ga. It has been a staple on the bowl calendar since 1968. Beginning in 1997, the Peach Bowl has been sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and is officially known as the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. On Thursday evening, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Pittsburgh...
NFL
FanSided

Ex-QB Lamar Jackson grits it out for Rams

After missing the last 2 games with an ankle injury, ex-Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Wednesday for the Ravens to prepare for a game against the Rams. The Louisville legend injured his ankle on Dec. 12th when the Ravens lost to a “sweater-party” to Cleveland. The question is whether or not he will suit up on Sunday.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy