Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

By Data Skrive
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Joe Burrow in his Week 17 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws under pressure in the first quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

There will be player props available for Joe Burrow before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) play the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Burrow has passed for 4,165 yards while completing 69.9% of his throws (336-of-481), with 30 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (277.7 yards per game).
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 108 rushing yards (7.2 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.9% of the time while running the football 45.1% of the time.
  • Burrow has attempted 51 of his 481 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • The Chiefs are giving up 257.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Ravens, Burrow threw for 525 yards while completing 80.4% of his passes, while tossing four touchdowns.
  • He added two carries for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt.
  • Burrow has 1,030 passing yards (343.3 ypg), completing 75.5% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also rushed nine times for 39 yards, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

