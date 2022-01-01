ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Sports Illustrated
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Zach Wilson in his Week 17 contest with the New York Jets against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dec 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws the football against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Zach Wilson's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Wilson's New York Jets (4-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) square off in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This year Wilson has racked up 2,013 passing yards (134.2 per game) while going 187-for-330 (56.7% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 161 rushing yards on 25 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 10.7 yards per game.
  • The Jets have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Wilson has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 29.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • The 259.6 yards per game the Buccaneers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers have conceded 23 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Jaguars, Wilson went 14-for-22 (63.6 percent) for 102 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • He added four carries for 91 yards, averaging 22.8 yards per carry while scoring one rushing touchdown.
  • Wilson has racked up 474 passing yards (158.0 per game) and has a 52.9% completion percentage this year (46-of-87) while throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 136 rushing yards (45.3 ypg) on 12 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Wilson's New York Teammates

Sports Illustrated

