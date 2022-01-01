ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Evan Engram Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Evan Engram in his Week 17 contest with the New York Giants against the Chicago Bears.

Dec 5, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) attempts but can not make a catch over Miami Dolphins free safety Nik Needham (40) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Evan Engram for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Engram's New York Giants (4-11) and the Chicago Bears (5-10) hit the field in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Evan Engram Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Engram has hauled in 392 yards (on 44 catches) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 66 times, and is putting up 26.1 yards per game.
  • Engram has been the target of 12.0% (66 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.
  • Engram has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Engram is averaging 21.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bears, 10.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).
  • Engram has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Bears.
  • The 223.3 yards per game the Bears are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bears' defense is 28th in the NFL, giving up 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Engram put together a 17-yard performance against the Eagles last week on four catches while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Engram has reeled in nine passes (on 14 targets) for 58 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Engram's New York Teammates

