Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Mark Andrews in his Week 17 contest with the Baltimore Ravens against the Los Angeles Rams.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) is unable to catch a pass as Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey (51) defends in the third quarter during a Week 16 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

Before Mark Andrews hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Andrews' 1,187 receiving yards (79.1 per game) are tops amongst the Ravens. He's been targeted 132 times, and has 93 receptions and nine touchdowns.
  • Andrews has been the target of 132 of his team's 547 passing attempts this season, or 24.1% of the target share.
  • Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 27.5% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Rams, Andrews totaled 45 receiving yards in one career matchup, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Andrews did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Rams.
  • The 262.6 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bengals, Andrews was targeted 10 times and racked up eight catches for 125 yards (15.6 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
  • Andrews has collected 376 receiving yards (125.3 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 29 passes on 34 targets in his last three games.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

