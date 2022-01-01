Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Bryan Edwards in his Week 17 contest with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Indianapolis Colts.

Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes (21) makes the tackle during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Bryan Edwards and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Edwards' Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards has hauled in 30 catches for 508 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 52 times and averages 33.9 receiving yards.

Edwards has been the target of 9.3% (52 total) of his team's 559 passing attempts this season.

Edwards (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.6% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have thrown the football in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Edwards racked up zero receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Colts, 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Edwards did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Colts.

The 248.3 passing yards the Colts allow per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Colts have given up 29 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 31st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Edwards did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Broncos.

Edwards has caught five passes on seven targets for 32 yards and one touchdown, averaging 10.7 yards over his last three games.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

