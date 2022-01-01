Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Darnell Mooney in his Week 17 contest with the Chicago Bears against the New York Giants.

Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs for yards after the catch against Seattle Seahawks defensive back Ryan Neal (26, left) and cornerback Sidney Jones (23, right) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Before Darnell Mooney hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 17 matchup sees Mooney's Chicago Bears (5-10) hit the field against the New York Giants (4-11) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mooney's 860 receiving yards (57.3 per game) lead the Bears. He has 62 catches on 111 targets with three touchdowns.

Mooney has been the target of 24.2% (111 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 15.4% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. New York

Mooney's 36 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Giants are 17.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Mooney caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Giants.

The 250.1 yards per game the Giants are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Giants have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Mooney reeled in five passes for 57 yards while being targeted nine times.

Mooney has reeled in 11 passes (on 21 targets) for 139 yards (46.3 per game) over his last three games.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

