ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=325r6n_0daFoDn800

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Darnell Mooney in his Week 17 contest with the Chicago Bears against the New York Giants.

Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs for yards after the catch against Seattle Seahawks defensive back Ryan Neal (26, left) and cornerback Sidney Jones (23, right) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Before Darnell Mooney hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 17 matchup sees Mooney's Chicago Bears (5-10) hit the field against the New York Giants (4-11) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Mooney's 860 receiving yards (57.3 per game) lead the Bears. He has 62 catches on 111 targets with three touchdowns.
  • Mooney has been the target of 24.2% (111 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 15.4% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mooney's matchup with the Giants.

Matchup vs. New York

  • Mooney's 36 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Giants are 17.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Mooney caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Giants.
  • The 250.1 yards per game the Giants are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Giants have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Mooney reeled in five passes for 57 yards while being targeted nine times.
  • Mooney has reeled in 11 passes (on 21 targets) for 139 yards (46.3 per game) over his last three games.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s New York Giants News

The New York Giants have a ton of injuries going into this Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. They’re already going to be without quarterback Daniel Jones for this game (and the rest of the season) and it looks like some offensive weapons will be out too. New...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Sports Betting#American Football#The New York Giants#Cbs#Darnell Mooney Prop
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Antonio Brown News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown returned to action this past weekend against the Carolina Panthers after missing the previous eight games with an ankle injury and a league-sanctioned suspension. He didn’t skip a beat when he stepped on the field last Sunday, hauling in 10 catches for a...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Sunday’s Game

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson’s Status For Sunday

After yet another week of limited practice, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not be good to go against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. But what’s his official status looking like heading into Sunday?. On Friday, the Ravens officially listed Jackson as “questionable” for the Rams game. He...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
The Spun

Legendary NFL Head Coach Passed Away Saturday Morning

The football world has lost several significant figures over the past few days with the loss of John Madden and former Green Bay Packers star Fred Cone. Unfortunately, the football world lost yet another legendary figure on Saturday morning. According to multiple reports, longtime NFL coach Dan Reeves passed away earlier this morning.
NFL
On3.com

Matt LaFleur makes bold proclamation on Davante Adams' future

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams might only be in his eighth season in the NFL, but that won’t stop head coach Matt LaFleur from making some bold proclamations. In fact, LaFleur went so far as to say that Adams has the tools, skillset and mindset to be a potential Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy