Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Saquon Barkley in his Week 17 contest with the New York Giants against the Chicago Bears.

Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Barkley's New York Giants (4-11) take the field against the Chicago Bears (5-10) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • So far this year Barkley has rushed for 461 yards on 130 carries (30.7 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He also has 244 receiving yards (16.3 per game) on 38 catches, with two TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 354 times this season, and he's taken 130 of those attempts (36.7%).
  • The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while running the football 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In his three career matchups against them, Barkley has averaged 70.7 rushing yards against the Bears, 20.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Barkley, in three matchups against the Bears, has not run for a TD.
  • Barkley will go up against a Bears squad that allows 124.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.
  • Barkley and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Eagles, Barkley carried the ball 15 times for 32 yards.
  • During his last three games, Barkley has 146 rushing yards (48.7 per game) on 46 carries.
  • He's also hauled in eight passes for 51 yards (17.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Barkley's New York Teammates

