Michael Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Michael Carter in his Week 17 contest with the New York Jets against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) dives into the end zone while New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) defends in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Michael Carter and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Carter and the New York Jets (4-11) hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds

Michael Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • New York's top rusher, Carter, has carried the ball 135 times for 566 yards (37.7 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 21.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 35 passes for 316 yards.
  • He has handled 135, or 40.1%, of his team's 337 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Jets have called a pass in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Buccaneers are third in the NFL, conceding 87.5 yards per game.
  • This year the Buccaneers are ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Jaguars, Carter racked up 118 yards on 16 carries (averaging 7.4 yards per carry).
  • In his last three games, Carter has run for 136 yards on 24 carries (45.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Carter's New York Teammates

