Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

By Data Skrive
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jonathan Taylor in his Week 17 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, during a game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jonathan Taylor and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Indianapolis' top rusher, Taylor, has carried the ball 297 times for 1,626 yards (108.4 per game), with 17 touchdowns.
  • He's also added 36 catches for 336 yards (22.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 297, or 65.3%, of his team's 455 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Colts have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In his single career matchup against them, Taylor put up 150 rushing yards against the Raiders, 46.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor rushed for multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Raiders.
  • The Raiders allow 115.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.
  • Taylor and the Colts will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (16).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cardinals last week, Taylor rushed 27 times for 108 yards (four yards per carry).
  • In his last three games, Taylor has taken 88 carries for 421 yards (140.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

