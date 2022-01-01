Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami
Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in his Week 17 contest with the Tennessee Titans against the Miami Dolphins.
Before Nick Westbrook-Ikhine hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) square off against the Miami Dolphins (8-7) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Westbrook-Ikhine has also contributed with 34 receptions for 398 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 50 times, producing 26.5 yards per game.
- Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 50 of his team's 485 passing attempts this season, or 10.3% of the target share.
- Westbrook-Ikhine (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.3% of the time while running the football 49.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Miami
- The Dolphins have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 258.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Dolphins have allowed 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Westbrook-Ikhine put together a 38-yard performance against the 49ers last week on two catches (19 yards per catch) while being targeted three times.
- Westbrook-Ikhine's nine grabs (13 targets) have netted him 101 yards (33.7 ypg) during his last three games.
Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates
