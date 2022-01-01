ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

By Data Skrive
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tee Higgins in his Week 17 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Kevon Seymour (38) defends in the third quarter during a Week 16 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tee Higgins and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) meet in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Higgins has reeled in 71 passes (on 105 targets) for 1,029 yards (68.6 per game) and six touchdowns this year.
  • Higgins has been the target of 105 of his team's 486 passing attempts this season, or 21.6% of the target share.
  • Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • The 257.2 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Ravens, Higgins was targeted 13 times and recorded 12 catches for 194 yards (16.2 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.
  • Higgins has 19 catches on 23 targets for 331 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 110.3 yards per game.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

