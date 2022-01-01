ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WpN4N_0daFo4vq00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tua Tagovailoa in his Week 17 contest with the Miami Dolphins against the Tennessee Titans.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1), celebrates with fans after defeating the New York Jets during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens. New York Jet V Miami Dolphins 59

There will be player prop bet markets available for Tua Tagovailoa before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) play the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This year, Tagovailoa has put up 2,339 passing yards (155.9 yards per game) while going 230-for-328 (70.1% completion percentage) and throwing 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He also has 89 rushing yards on 35 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
  • The Dolphins have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Tagovailoa accounts for 36.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 49 of his 328 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tagovailoa's matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • The 265.3 passing yards the Titans yield per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Titans' defense is ninth in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Saints last week, Tagovailoa went 19-for-26 (73.1%) for 198 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Tagovailoa has racked up 638 passing yards (212.7 yards per game) while going 65-for-94 (69.1% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins’ dad likes tweet saying Mike Zimmer should be fired

As the 2022 offseason inches closer for the Minnesota Vikings, the father of Kirk Cousins is making his feelings about Mike Zimmer public. Anyone who has decent vision in at least one of their eyes can see that Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins don’t have the greatest relationship in the world.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Jets#Sports Betting#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Cbs
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Byron Leftwich Very Clear

Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly emerged as a frontrunner to take over the job. Earlier this week, the Jaguars requested permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant. While it’s currently uncertain if Leftwich will accept the opportunity, this is...
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins let down the Vikings and Mike Zimmer

Kirk Cousins knew he was at risk of missing a critical game late in the year due to his vaccination status. He remained stubborn anyway. Cousins’ decision not to get vaccinated would be fine, had he not contracted the virus right before a must-win game on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson sets record straight on Mike Zimmer ‘frustrated’ take on his rant

The Minnesota Vikings had a slow start at home last week vs. the Los Angeles Rams. They only scored three points in the first half and ultimately lost. The loss dropped the Vikings from a playoff spot and they no longer control their own playoff destiny. Vikings Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson appeared to call out his teammates for not having enough energy to start the game last week.
NFL
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Has Message For College Football World After Win

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers got off to a rocky start during the 2021 season. But as the old saying goes, it’s not about how you start, it’s how you finish. That became the rallying cry for Clemson this year and it paid dividends. The Tigers rattled off six straight wins at the end of the season, culminating in a victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Dolphins against Titans

Amazingly, Brian Flores’ team has come back in a big way. And now the Miami Dolphins control their path to possible postseason berth. The Miami Dolphins have overcome amazing odds after a 1-7 start. The team is now one game above .500 and in control of their playoff fate. But an appearance in Nashville to face the AFC South leaders is a tall order.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason UCLA withdrew from bowl game revealed

UCLA has drawn heavy criticism for pulling out of the Holiday Bowl just hours before the scheduled kickoff, and we now know the supposed reason for the decision. UCLA said in a statement that they were advised by medical staff that having players participate in the game would be “unsafe” based on COVID protocols. One source close to the situation told Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times that the Bruins decided to back out after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of the game. Other players supposedly would have been forced to play out of position, and UCLA felt that would leave those players at an increased risk of injury.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy