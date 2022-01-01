ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

By Data Skrive
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Zach Pascal in his Week 17 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) attempts to catch a pass as Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King (25) defends during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Before Zach Pascal hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Pascal and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Pascal has 36 catches on 65 targets for 369 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 24.6 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 14.0% of the 465 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.
  • Pascal (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.3% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.5% of the time while running the football 49.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Pascal's 27 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Raiders are 3.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Pascal did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Raiders.
  • The 231.0 yards per game the Raiders are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders have allowed 25 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Pascal did not have a catch in last week's game against the Cardinals.
  • Pascal has hauled in two passes (five targets) for 29 yards (9.7 per game) over his last three games.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

